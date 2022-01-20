ZOTAC ZBOX fanless Tiger Lake mini PC arrives in Europe from €530

ZOTAC has this week announced the availability of its new fanless ZBOX mini PC in Germany and France with other territories around the world to be announced very shortly. The new addition to the ZOTAC range of compact computers is powered by an choice of Intel Tiger Lake CPUs in the form of the 28W i3-1115G4 (CI625 nano), i5-1135G7 (CI645 nano) or i7-1165G7 (CI665 nano) depending on your needs.

The mini PC measures just 204 x 129 x 68mm and is available as a barebones system requiring you to add your choice of storage, memory and operating system. The ZOTAC ZBOX mini PC is can accept up to 64 GB of memory thanks to its dual DDR4-3200/2666 SODIMM slots and features a M.2 2230/2242 PCIe x4 SSD storage together with a 2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD connection for expansion.

Other features include an HDMI to port offering up to 60Hz at a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels together with a 1.4 DisplayPort supporting 60Hz at a resolution of 4096 x 2160 pixels. Ports on the front of the mini PC include the obligatory power button a handy 3-in-1 card reader supporting SD, SDHC and SDXC cards, a single USB 3.1 port and a single Thunderbolt 4 port. On the rear of the mini PC ZOTAC have added a Wi-Fi antenna connection to boost wireless connectivity of needed together with a single USB 2.0, 3 x USB 3.1 ports and dual 10/100/1000 Ethernet connections.

ZBOX Pricing

ZOTAC ZBOX CI625 Nano is priced at €530

ZOTAC ZBOX CI645 Nano is priced at €630

ZOTAC ZBOX CI665 Nano is priced at €800

Source : ZOTAC : Fanless Tech

