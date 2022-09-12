Maxtang ultra compact Intel fanless mini PC

Maxtang has introduced a new ultra compact fanless mini PC measuring just 127mm x 127mm x 37mm and equipped with a single M.2 for storage, 2.5-inch SATA optional, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, SIM slot for expansion. The mini PC is powered by an Intel Elkhart Lake processor in the form of a J6412 CPU supported by up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory. Supporting dual independent displays via 2 x HDMI2.0 together with offering a comprehensive i/o interface featuring 4 x LAN, 2 x USB3.2, 2 x USB2.0, 1 x COM, 1 x SIM, and up to 2.5GbE for high speed communication.

“Powered by Intel Elkhart Lake Celeron J6412 processor, the NX6412-4L provides you excellent performance with long life expectancies. The processor has 4cores 4threads, 1.5MB L2 Cache, up to 2.60GHz with a 10W TDP rate. It has a 1.7x improvement in single-thread performance and 1.5x improvement in multi-thread performance generation over generation, 2x performance improvement in graphics over the previous generation. “

Fanless mini PC features :

– CPU: Intel Elkhart Lake J6412 Processor

– Memory: Single Channel SO-DIMM DDR4 up to 32GB

– Display via: Intel Integrated Graphics display via 2xHDMI2.0

– I/O Ports: 4xLAN, 2xUSB3.2, 2xUSB2.0, 1xCOM, 1xSIM

– Ethernet: 10/100/1000/2500Mbps, Intel® i225/i226

– Storage: 1x M.2 2242/2280 SSD, 2.5-inch SATA optional

– Power: 12V DC-in

“The NX6412-4L undergo rigorous noise, vibration, drop, and thermal shock tests to ensure they meet exacting Maxtang standard and exceed industry requirements. We are confident that the product can cope with extreme conditions like humid and hot environments for long periods. It provides comprehensive connectivity with multiple ports including 2x USB3.2, 2xUSB2.0，4xLAN, 1xCOM, SIM on the side and 2xHDMI2.0 for dual independent display.”

Source : FTech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals