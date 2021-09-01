Zotac ZBOX CI331 nano barebone fanless mini PC

Hardware manufacturer Zotac has introduced a bareboat new fanless mini PC in the form of the ZBOX CI331 nano, reference ZBOX-CI331NANO, featuring a small form factor measuring just 127.8 x 126.8 x 56.8mm in size. Connectivity on the ZBOX CI331 mini PC include a HDMI 2.0b (4K@60Hz) port, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2 (4K@60Hz), 1 x VGA (1080p@60Hz), 2 x Gigabit Ethernet, 1 x UXB 3.0 Type-C, 2 x UXB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A and a single USB 2.0 Type-A port.

“The ZBOX CI331 nano fanless mini PC features a power-efficient and next-generation Intel processor to give you a silent experience in a compact PC. A robust passive cooled design with no moving components brings high reliability and extended durability. The signature honeycomb vents throughout the chassis enhances exhaust flow, backed by a large aluminum heatsink that maximizes heat transfer from the CPU to keep the system operating with performance. A VESA mount is included for nimble placement almost anywhere. The ZBOX CI331 nano is the ideal compact PC for home theater, digital signage, light productivity, everyday tasks, and more”

ZBOX CI331 nano barebone fanless mini PC features :

– Passively cooled for silent performance

– Intel Celeron N5100 processor

– Up to 16GB DDR4 SO-DIMM memory support

– Windows 11 Ready

– 4K@60 Hz ready with HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.2 and VGA

– 2 x USB 3.1 ports, 2 x USB 3.0 ports (1 Type-C), 1 x USB 2.0 port

– Dual Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5

– VESA Mount Ready

– Palm-sized, 0.9L chassis

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Zotac for the fanless mini PC, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing : FanlessTech : Zotac

