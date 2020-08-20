Geeky Gadgets

Zotac ZBOX QCM7T3000 10th Gen mini PC with NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPU

mini PC with NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPU

 

Zotac has introduced their new ZBOX QCM7T3000 mini PC this week fitted with a NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 6GB GDDR6 professional graphics card and powered by an  Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core processor, supported by Up to 64GB DDR4-2933/2666 SODIMM memory. The compact mini PC measures just 210 x 203 x 62 mm in size and supports up to four 4K displays at 60hz and has been created to provide users with the “ultimate compact professional solution”, says Zotac.

“The ZBOX Q Series Workstation Mini PC is the ultimate compact professional solution integrating powerful technologies into an ultra-small form factor that still resonate big and powerful. The ZOTAC ZBOX Q Series workstation solution integrates powerful technologies into an ultra-small form factor that still resonate big and powerful. With NVIDIA Quadro RTX, the 2.65-liter compact system offers the potential to create on a scale only available with professional grade hardware.” explains Zotac.

Specifications of the ZBOX QCM7T3000 Barebone system include :

– NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 6GB GDDR6 professional graphics card
– Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core processor
– Up to 64GB DDR4-2933/2666 SODIMM memory support
– Supports up to four 4K displays @ 60Hz
– Dual storage ready, Intel Optane Memory ready

Source : Zotac

