Zotac ZBOX QCM7T3000 10th Gen mini PC with NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPU

Zotac has introduced their new ZBOX QCM7T3000 mini PC this week fitted with a NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 6GB GDDR6 professional graphics card and powered by an Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core processor, supported by Up to 64GB DDR4-2933/2666 SODIMM memory. The compact mini PC measures just 210 x 203 x 62 mm in size and supports up to four 4K displays at 60hz and has been created to provide users with the “ultimate compact professional solution”, says Zotac.

“The ZBOX Q Series Workstation Mini PC is the ultimate compact professional solution integrating powerful technologies into an ultra-small form factor that still resonate big and powerful. The ZOTAC ZBOX Q Series workstation solution integrates powerful technologies into an ultra-small form factor that still resonate big and powerful. With NVIDIA Quadro RTX, the 2.65-liter compact system offers the potential to create on a scale only available with professional grade hardware.” explains Zotac.

Specifications of the ZBOX QCM7T3000 Barebone system include :

– NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 6GB GDDR6 professional graphics card

– Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core processor

– Up to 64GB DDR4-2933/2666 SODIMM memory support

– Supports up to four 4K displays @ 60Hz

– Dual storage ready, Intel Optane Memory ready

Source : Zotac

