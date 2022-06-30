Kubb Mini fanless mini PC CNC machined from a block of aluminum

Kubb Mini is a tiny fanless mini PC created by French PC maker Bleu Jour who specializes in creating small yet beautiful desktop PCs. This latest creation measures just 2.7″ x 2.7″ x 2.7″ in size and is powered by an 10-watt Intel Celeron N5105 processor supported by 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and featuring a 128GB SSD.

As you can probably see from the images the casing is CNC machined on a block of aluminium to help dissipate any heat created by the electronic components without the need for fans. The design features venting cut into the side of the cube and two USB ports on the front together with LED indicators and power switch. Ports include : 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio and a handy microSD card reader. To improve connectivity tiny antennas have been added to the rear of the case to improve wireless reception.

Fanless mini PC

If you would like to own one of the tiny fanless mini PCs Bleu Jour will be manufacturing just 200 at the launch. Although this may increase if demand allows. Priced at $365 or €350 each the high price takes into consideration that it takes four hours to fabricate the CNC case for each PC and the design and engineering that has gone into each.

Source : MiniMachines : Liliputing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals