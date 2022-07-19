Intel Core i7 1165G7 barebone fanless mini PC

If you are struggling to find a suitable Intel NUC system to suit your needs you may be interested in this new affordable multi-LAN computer powered by an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor offering 12M Cache and up to 4.70 GHz. The barebone fanless mini PC supports AES-NI and features Intel Iris Xe Graphics and supports Microsoft Windows7, 8 and 10 as well as Linux Ubuntu and many others.

Capable of being fitted with up to 64GB RAM the fanless mini PC features 1 xHDMI, 6 x RJ45 LAN, 4 x USB 3.0, 1 x DC IN, 1 x COM ports .

Fanless mini PC

“This firewall appliance mini pc uses Intel i211 chip, supports 6x gigabit ethernet to keep stable and high speed. It has a good compatibility for soft routing, firewall and other network applications.This compact pc has more I/O Interface to meet your more needs: 1*HD-MI, 6*RJ45 LAN, 4*USB3.0, 1*DC IN, 1*COM. This mini firewall box comes with 2* SODIMM DDR4,Max. 64G RAM, 1* mSata SSD,can be upgraded to 512GB, 1* 2.5 Inch HDD,can be upgraded to 1TB HDD.Large storage can meet the hardware requirements of different network security firewall software and hypervisor applications.”

“This network appliance built for hardware firewall and router use. Full Aluminum Alloy shell, Exquisite production craft on outside design with high quality, slim design, it’s only 178*126*55mm, In addition, this mini computer uses fanless passive cooling design and only has a 15W TDP to maintain low power consumption to save energy and 7×24 hours quiet running. Firewall Appliance+ Power supply+ Power Cord+ Warranty Card, Weight: 1.5kgs. We offer 7×24 hours customer service, lifetime tech support.”

Source : Fanless Tech : Amazon

