Mixtile Edge 2 Kit IoT edge computer supports Linux & Android

IoT hardware solution provider Mixtile has created a new IoT edge computer supporting both Linux and Android based embedded systems in the former the Edge 2 Kit. Designed to provide users with a ready to run IoT edge computer the compact computer features a 3.5-inch form factor, 6 Antenna ports, mini-PCIe and M.2 modules and comes preloaded with an Android 11 and Linux container.

Features of the IoT edge computer include support for dual hard drives, dual network ports or Hi-Fi music decoding and other functions, meets the needs of a variety of application scenarios at a low cost. Reserved CAN, I2C, and UART internal interfaces for developers with hardware capability or customization needs together with an industry-standard interface RS-485 to meet the compatibility needs of other peripheral expansion. As well as Gigabit Ethernet ports and supports Wi-Fi 6 for faster IoT and wider accessibility.

IoT edge computer

CPU: Rockchip Quad-core Cortex-A55 SoC Processor RK3568

NPU: 0.8 Tops

Memory: 2/4GB LPDDR4 DRAM Memory and 16/32GB eMMC

HDMI interface: HDMI2.0 / eDP / MIPI-DSI + TP / MIPI-DSI / MIPI-CSI

Video encoder: 1080P100 H.264/H.265 video encoder

Video decoder: 4KP60 H.265/H.264/VP9 video decoderStorage expansion:

Micro-SD 3.0 Flash Expansion Socket, M.2 Socket: PCIe 3.0, USB2.0, SIM Socket.

Other expansions: Mini-PCIe Socket: USB2.0, I2C, U.2 Extension Socket: SATA or PCIe 2.0, SATA, Gigabit Ethernet.

USB: Three USB3.0 ports

GPIOs: One RS485 and two TTLDigital I/O, SPDIF, I2C, DMIC

Wireless Technology: WiFi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, Support 4G/5G module

Power: 12V DC / SATA power socket, Type-C PD3.0 Power input（max 3A @ 20V)

Clock: Real-Time Clock with Battery Backup

Operating temperature: 0 to +80°C

The Mixtile Edge 2 Kit can be powered in a number of different ways including Type-C PD2.0 power input and SATA power input which can work well with the extended battery pack or centralized power supply and is FCC, CE, and RoHS certificated.

“Edge 2 Kit is built around the Edge 2 single-board computer, adding more capabilities such as a customizable enclosure and two external Wi-Fi antennas for rich wireless connectivity. The edge computing device, Edge 2 Kit provides a high-performance ready-to-run IoT edge computer with a 3.5-inch form factor, 6 reserved Antenna ports, expandable with mini-PCIe and M.2 modules, and preload Android 11 and Linux container. It is stable and can be an off-the-shelf product with your application software. “

“The compact size of the ARM SBC-based Edge 2 Kit makes it applicable for a wide variety of small-scale applications and diverse possibilities. Additionally, it offers various interfaces supporting the expansion of dual hard drives, dual network ports, or Hi-Fi music decoding and other functions. It meets the needs of a variety of application scenarios at a low cost.”

Source : Mixtile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals