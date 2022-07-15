IoT weather station monitors environmental data

If you are considering building your very own IoT weather station you may be interested in a new build featured on the official Arduino blog this week providing insight into how Hackster.io member Pradeep created their IoT weather station.

Built using a variety of sensors including a Seeed Studio Grove Light Sensor and Air quality sensor v1.3 the weather station is powered by an Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense and equipped with Blues Wireless Notecard for cellular connectivity together with a Blues Wireless Notecarrier-A.

The official Arduino website explains more:

“The need for rapid environmental data collection, processing, and viewing has never been more important, and with the rise of always-connected IoT devices, this goal is now closer than ever. However, most DIY solutions that rely on Bluetooth or WiFi simply are not feasible in isolated areas due to their short range. This is what inspired Hackster.io user Pradeep to build his own data logger system utilizing much longer-distance LTE communication instead.”

IoT weather station

“In order to actually get the current weather conditions, including temperature/humidity, rain, air quality, and light levels, Pradeep connected a wide variety of sensor modules to a single Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense board, which acts as the data processor. From here, he connected a Blues Wireless Notecard and Notecarrier assembly to the Arduino via its pair of UART pins that would allow the two board to send data between each other. After configuring Notehub to receive the incoming weather data in the form of a JSON-formatted string, Pradeep added a webhook integration with Qubitro.”

Hackster.io user Pradeep explains a little more about the project.

“Environmental data can be tracked in a variety of ways. You may utilize wired devices, an SD card in a controller for manually capturing sending back data, or you can use Wi-Fi or BLE communication-based controllers to handle this task. Consider if you don’t have time to manually retrieve data from an SD card, or if your devices aren’t in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection range, how are you going to keep track of your weather data? In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to create an IoT-based weather data recorder using Blues Wireless hardware modules; no SD card, Wi-Fi, or BLE are required. Simply connect the Blues Notecard and Notecarrier to the controllers to track your weather data.”

Source : AB : Hackster.io

