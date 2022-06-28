Intel NUC Atlas Canyon mini PCs available to preorder

Simply NUC has this week opened up preorders for its new NUC11ATBC4 mainboard as a standalone Intel NUC which is now available to preorder priced from $199. Expanding the company’s NUC 11 Essential range of mini PC systems first unveiled earlier this year. Simply has also introduced its new NUC11ATKC2, NUC11ATKC4 and NUC11ATKPE systems. With the NUCATKC4 sporting a Celeron N5105 processor supported with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and allow you to upgrade to 32GB of RAM and 4TB of storage if your budget and needs require it..

The Intel NUC11ATKC2 with a dual-core barebones mini PC is priced at around $150 and features 2 x SODIMM DDR4 memory slots, M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD slot as well as 1 x HDMI, 1 x Display Port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x 3.5mm mic input and 1 x 3.5mm headphone/speaker out.

Intel NUC Atlas Canyon mini PC

“The name says it all. The Intel NUC 11 Essential Atlas Canyon NUC is the essential, everyday solution for kiosks, collaboration and streaming, and digital signage. Powered by Intel Pentium or Celeron processors, these powerful, cost-efficient systems deliver Intel reliability and quality. For flexible performance, systems come with up to quad-core Intel Pentium Silver processors and up to 32GB dual-channel memory.

Atlas Canyon provides storage flexibility with 64GB soldered down eMMC storage on select SKUs, or an NVMe drive of up to 8TB to store all your pictures and videos. Quality and flexibility are built in, with numerous available mounting options, HDMI and DisplayPort video ports to drive your 4K displays, six USB ports, and an external front panel header for convenient remote control by alternate power sources.”

“Atlas Canyon NUCs and Boards deliver the essentials—great performance and great value in a slim form factor backed by a three-year warranty. With pre-installed Intel 802.11ac wireless, for connectivity right out of the box, you can immediately access files in the cloud; and with built-in Bluetooth 5.1, you can seamlessly connect all your wireless peripherals. From retail kiosks to digital signage to collaboration and streaming in your home, office, or school, Atlas Canyon NUCs offer great performance at an unmatched value.”

Source : Liliputing : Simply

