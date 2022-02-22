Simply NUC 11 Pro Chimney Rock Porcooline fanless mini PC

Simply NUC has a range of passively cooled mini PCs designed to provide performance in the small space making it perfect for embedded solutions. The mini PC range features 11th Gen Intel Core Embedded Processors (vPro available), Intel Xe Graphics and is cooled by the Chimney Rock Porcoolpine fanless cooling system and has been constructed to withstand the test of time and comes with a 7 year commitment on supply.

“Whether you’re creating a digital kiosk, deploying intelligent vending, or refreshing enterprise PCs, the LLN11CRF is built to withstand the test of time with a 7-year commitment on supply. With the option of Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 and the ability to run Windows 10, or Linux, the LLN11CRF provides the flexibility to build the exact solution your situation needs. The LLN11CRF Fanless PC has some new features including, dual Ethernet with speeds up to 2.5 Gbps.

Fanless mini PC

Support up to a single 8K display or quad brilliant 4K displays at 60Hz with Chimney Rock Porcoolpine via the HDMI, Display Port and two USB Type-C ports. New on-processor Dual-Video Decode Boxes allow the 11th Gen processors to ingest up to 40 simultaneous video streams at 1080p. AI-Inferencing with built-in Vector Neural Network instructions boost deep learning performance. Porcoolpine allows for additional expansion I/O if more USBs, Ethernet or Serial ports are needed. We can configure to your specific needs. And Porcoolpine is tested for 24/7 operation ensuring solutions that are built to last.”

“With Intel vPro technology you can get ahead of security threats. The mini PC built-in hardware-enhanced security means you can keep data and credentials secure, and remote manageability is perfect for installations such as unattended digital kiosks and intelligent vending. This hardware offers Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 which addresses the growing concern over boot process integrity and offers better data protection. In addition you can physically lock down your LLN11CRF via the built-in Kensington lock or an optional locking VESA mount kit available from Simply NUC.”

For full specifications and pricing on the mini PC rangejump over to the official website by following the link below

Source : SimplyNUC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals