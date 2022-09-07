Miniforum EliteMini 550 barebones mini PC

Miniforum has unveiled their latest barebones mini PC in the form of the EliteMini 550 following on from its previous availability earlier this year equipped with a choice of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or Ryzen 7 5700G processors. The new barebones system is priced from $399 offering a chance for you to include your own choice of processor and graphics card rather than paying the $499 for the previously launched systems with CPU included.

Other changes to the range include the removal of the Ryzen 7 4700G CPU option which has been replaced by a Ryzen 7 5700G model without any memory, storage, or OS priced at $649 or if you do not delay at the current sale price of $599.

The EliteMini B550 mini PC features room for a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD and two M.2 2280 SATA or PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs and measures just 167 x 158 x 67mm in size and features two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory.

Connections on the 550 mini PC include 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x 3.5mm mic input, 1 x 3.5mm audio line out, 1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet and 1 x 19V DC power input.

