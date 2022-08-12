Miniforum TH60 and TH80 mini PCs

Miniforum has introduced two new additions to its range of mini PC systems this week in the form of the TH60 and TH80 both of which are powered by Intel Tiger Lake H45 generation chips. Providing multipurpose minicomputers designed for a variety of solutions from home office desktop, media centre, digital signage and even gaming. Ports on the mini PCs include RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port ×1, USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A Port ×1, USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A Port ×4,USB Type-C ×1, HDMI ×1, DisplayPort ×1, Clear CMOS ×1, MIC IN Jack ×1, Headphone Jack ×1 and 3.5 mm combo Jack ×1.

The TH60 is equipped with i5-11400H CPU, which is a mid range hexa-core SOC. It has 6 cores/ 12 threads. It can be boost up to 4.50 GHz. The CPU offers 12 MB level 3 cache and supports DDR4-3200 memory. The iGPU that comes with the chip is the improved version of Xe graphics card called UHD graphics. It has 1.45 GHz graphics frequency.

While the TH80 provides slightly more power than the TH60 offering and upgraded version equipped with an Intel i7-11800H octal-core SoC offering users 8 cores/ 16 threads and a boost up to 4.60 GHz. The processor also offers 24 MB of Level 3 cache and supports DDR4-3200 memory and features graphics in the form of UHD graphics with 1.45 GHz graphics frequency.

TH60 and TH80 mini PCs

“Both computers’ body are only 18.2 cm long, 17.7 cm wide and 3.6 cm tall. They support totally up to 64Gb of DDR4 dual channel memory. Both have one M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slot and one PCIe 3.0 slot. They can support up to 3 monitors at the same time using 1 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort and 1 USB-C port. If customers buy it with 256 GB of storage or 512 GB of storage, it will come pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro. 19 V power adapter is included in the package.”

Source : TPU

