Miniforum EliteMini CR50 AMD 4700S APU mini PC

Miniforum has introduced a new addition to its range of mini PC systems announcing the imminent availability of the new EliteMini CR50 powered by an AMD 4700S APU. The CR50 mini PC measures 205 mm long x 192 mm wide x 86 mm tall and comes equipped with 16 GB GPDDR6 onboard memory with 256 GB or 512 GB of storage depending on your needs with prices from $679 for 16 GB RAM, supplying your own storage or $729 for 16 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD or $759 with the 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD configuration option.

EliteMini CR50 mini PC connection ports

“EliteMini CR50 is powered by the high-performance AMD 4700S Processor Desktop Kit, AMD Radeon RX 550 Graphics discrete graphics and 16GB GDDR6(Onboard) memory for ultra-highFrame rates and professional gaming. Free up your desktop space and increase your gaming experience with this powerful yet compact form factor. It’s a professional office machine which comes with AMD 4700S processor & AMD Radeon™ RX550 Graphics. Powered by high-performance AMD “Zen 2” architecture, the AMD 4700S Desktop Kit delivers super performance. Motherboard + CPU + memory soldered into one allows for smaller footprint.”

“Backed up by AMD Radeon™ RX550 discrete graphics card, CR50 can easily handle a lot of graphics-hungry applications. Compared to integrated graphics, the Radeon™ RX 550 takes visuals to stunning new levels. It’s ideal for creators like photographers and video editors, and ideal for consumers who want to step into smooth PC gaming. We specially engineered 2 copper pipe heat sinks and 2 fans to cool the processor and graphics card. Reduce hardware loss, and make the computer’s response speed faster.”

Source : Miniforum

