Final Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ has been delivered

Back in September of last year, we heard that the first of the 30 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ cars had been delivered and now the final car has also been delivered.

The car is based on the record-breaking Bugatti Chiron that set a top speed of 304.773 miles per hour back in 2019.

Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti Automobiles, said: “In the long history of Bugatti, there are vehicles that come to define their era. The Type 35 transformed motor racing, the Type 41 Royale redefined opulence, the Type 57 SC set new standards for design, and now there is the Chiron Super Sport 300+, hitting speeds that were long thought to be impossible in a production car. Its achievements have secured it legendary status in the Bugatti history books, and we’re delighted to have seen all 30 examples of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ delivered to some of our most passionate customers.”

To achieve its uncharted top speed of 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h) the Chiron Super Sport 300+ had to reach beyond the extreme standards set by the Bugatti Chiron2 in terms of both power and aerodynamics. A re-engineered version of Bugatti’s legendary 8.0-liter W16 engine surpasses the Chiron’s power output by 100 PS, resulting in a total of 1,600 PS. Bugatti’s team of world-class engineers developed a new thermal management system for the hyper sports car’s engine and gearbox, as well as making refinements to the software governing the engine, gearbox, powertrain and turbochargers.

You can find out more details about the final Bugatti Chiron Super Sport over at the Bugatti website at the link below.

Source Bugatti

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals