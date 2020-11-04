Wave compact desktop PC launches from €559

Bleujour has started taking orders this week for its new Wave compact desktop PCoffering a number of CPU, RAM and storage options. Measuring 17 x 12 x 6 cm the compact PC is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity and a network Ethernet port. Powered by 8th generation Intel Core processors supported by up to 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM the mini PC ships with SSD M.2 PCIe NVMe storage and has been designed for 24/7 operation.

For a complete list of all the available options, pricing and full specifications jump over to the official Bleujour store and product page by following the link below. The Wave PC can be pre-installed with Linux or Windows 10 Pro depending on your preference.

“Thanks to its “fanless” cooling system and the use of SSD, the WAVE takes the office desktop to absolute silence. Much more than a simple mini-computer that is forgotten on your desktop, it is a real technological tool that will allow you to stay focused on most of your work. Intel NUC Elements Components, Computing is reinventing itself towards simplicity, flexibility and modularity.Simple, flexible, powerful and simplified upgrading… are the key words for computers designed with Intel® NUC Elements components.”

Source : Fanless Tech : Bleujour

