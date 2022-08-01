COLORFUL CVN B660I mini-ITX motherboards

COLORFUL has introduced a new range of CVN B660I mini-ITX motherboards in the form of the COLORFUL CVN B660I Gaming Frozen and CVN B660I Gaming mini-ITX motherboards pricing them at $159 and $154 respectively. The new arrivals are the latest additions to the CVN Series motherboards for the 12th generation Intel Core processors and feature a white PCB from front to back, complemented with silver CVN cooling armor heatsinks.

The CVN B660I motherboards are perfect for mini PC enthusiasts seeking a compact powerhouse. The Mini-ITX motherboard sports an 8+1 Dr MOS power phase design and two DDR4 DIMM slots support up to 64 GB dual-channel capacity, and up to DDR4-4600 (OC) frequency. The motherboard features dual M.2 slots (PCIe 4.0 + PCIe 3.0), supporting up to two NVMe SSDs for storage.

CVN B660I Gaming Frozen the 20 specifications :

•CVN series cooling armor;

•PCI-E slot custom metal armor;

•Realtek 2.5Gbps LAN;

•AX201 WiFi 6 wireless network card, support Bluetooth 5.1;

•Rear USB

-2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port, and 4x USB 2.0 ports;

•Front USB

-2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port, and 2x USB 2.0 ports;

•2x M.2 SSD slots;

•HDMI+DP display interface;

•1x CPU fan header, 1x system fan header, 1x water-pump header;

•1x 5V 3-pin ARGB header;

•Six protection technologies, the product runs more stably;

•200 procedures are strictly tested, and the quality is guaranteed;

•Fully upgraded PCB atomization process;

•”410″ quality service, guaranteed after-sale.

White mini-ITX motherboards

“Both the CVN B660I GAMING FROZEN and CVN B660I GAMING motherboards come with two M.2 slots. At the front is a PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 slot with CVN Cooling Armor that provides improved passive cooling to NVMe SSDs. At the back is a PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSDs to provide high-speed storage for gaming and productivity.”

“The Z690 and B660 Series feature a newly redesigned BIOS user interface (UI) that aims to make navigation easier and more intuitive. Quick overclocking features can now be found in one tab. For advanced users, advanced overclocking modes and tweaks are also found under the Advanced tab. Monitoring, Fan Profile, Smart Fan Control, and general hardware info are organized and simplified on the BIOS homepage.”

“The CVN B660I GAMING FROZEN is fitted with the latest connectivity features including a 2.5 GbE port and Wi-Fi 6 for fast wired and wireless connection. The motherboards also come with a USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port that the rear I/O along with four USB 2.0 ports and two USB 3.2 ports. The motherboards also have a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C header for USB-C ports of the desktop chassis.”

Source : COLORFUL

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals