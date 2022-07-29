ACTAMID M8S Intel Windows 11 Linux mini PC

The ACTAMID M8S is a tiny yet powerful mini PC that measures just 3.4 x 3.4 x 1.5″ in size and is capable of running both Linux and Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system depending on your preference. Powered by an Intel N6005 processor and supported by Intel UHD graphics the mini PC supports Wi-Fi six and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and can be equipped with up to 16 GB of DDR4 RAM.

Launched via Kickstarter the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 26 days remaining. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $236 or £197 (depending on current exchange rates).

“ACTAMID brings you the latest mini PC of M8S, which is based on the Pentium Silver N6005 processor and is the SMALLEST mini PC in the market currently. The M8S is small yet powerful, It integrates dual RJ45 network ports (1000m*2), 3 USB 3.0 ports ,3 HDMI video ports,7 RGB lighting, upgradable and replaceable network cards , quick-disassembly shell and etc.It is the smallest mini PC on the market with the most expandable interfaces, and supports quick-disassembly and replaceable shell.”

Windows 11 Linux mini PC

Assuming that the ACTAMID M8S funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the ACTAMID M8S mini PC project play the promotional video below.

“M8S features Intel Pentium Silver N6005 processor, a Jasper Lake Series quad core SOC released in early 2021, especially designed for mini PC and mini hosts. The frequency of the four Tremont CPU cores is between 2-3.3 GHz,with 1.5 B L2 and 4 MB L3 cache, without hyper threading, and 10-NM process is adopted. It integrates 32 EU Intel UHD graphics GPU (450-900 MHz )and LPDDR4x dual-channel memory controller（indexes up to 16GB and 2933 MHz）.”

“M8S, the quick-disassembly panel design, the clip-type setting, with 9 clip-points around, closely connected with the machine. Optimized screw-disassembly steps, convenient for cleaning and hardware upgrading.It also helps to replace the personalized panel in the future, showing your personality and individualization .”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the mini PC, jump over to the official ACTAMID M8S crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

