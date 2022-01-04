AAEON NanoCOM-TGU COM Express Type 10 powered by 11th Generation Intel CPU unveiled

AAEON has recently introduced its new NanoCOM-TGU COM Express Type 10 powered by Intel’s 11th Generation processor range, formerly known as Tiger Lake UP3. The NanoCOM-TGU measures just 84 mm x 55 mm in size and provides graphical processing power enabled by Intel UHD Graphics to optimize artificial intelligence and Deep Learning applications in a COM Express Type 10 mini form factor.

The NanoCOM-TGU supports LPDDR4x memory with in-band ECC up to 16 GB for IoT and Big Data related applications and features an onboard PCIe NVMe SSD interface supporting up to 256 GB and is capable of accelerated read/write speeds multiple times that of conventional storage interfaces.

COM Express Type 10 mini form factor processor

“The mini form factor of COM Express of NanoCOM-TGU shortens the design and deployment processes for system designers or integrators in their embedded mobile projects. In addition, by leveraging the Type 10 form factor, NanoCOM-TGU offers the high-speed I/O interfaces to shorten the system design, including one 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, two display outputs (eDP x 1 and DDI x 1), one high-definition audio output, two SATA 3.0 interfaces, one onboard PCIe NVMe SSD (up to 256 GB), ten USBs (USB 2.0 x8 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2), two UARTs and PCI-Express [x1] x4.”

Source : AAEON : TPU

