AAEON BOXER-6643-TGU Intel Tiger Lake industrial mini PC

AAEON has created a new industrial mini PC in the form of the BOXER-6643-TGU powered by 11th Generation Intel Core U processors that can be supported by up to 64 GB of memory. . Graphics are supported by embedded Intel Iris Xe and the mini PC features a number of storage options including mSATA and NVMe, as well as a SATA III port connected directly to the board, eliminating cables that may come loose in high-vibration environments. Thanks to the inclusion of dual HDMI ports, the system can also support 4K high definition video on two monitors, perfect for powering digital signage applications.

AAEON BOXER-6643-TGU industrial mini PC specifications

– Extreme Computing Power with Intel i3-1115G4E SoC Processor

– DDR4 slot x2, up to 64GB

– Support High Speed NVMe storage (M.2 2280)

– GbE LAN x 1 (Intel I219) + 2.5GbE LAN x 1 (Intel I225)

– Support M.2 3052 B Key for 5G module

– Wide Range 9-36V DC input

– Wide Range -20~60 °C Operating Temperature

Other features of the AAEON BOXER-6643-TGU industrial mini PC include four USB3.2 Gen 2 slots, dual COM ports and 8-channel DIO. As well as expansion slots supporting wireless networks, including Wi-Fi, 4G and 5G cellular communication.

“The BOXER-6643-TGU delivers great performance and value, offering the latest Intel embedded CPUs in a platform that is both rugged and meets the requirements of our clients,” said Raven Hsu, Product Manager with AAEON’s System Platform Division. “With a tough, compact construction and high-performance processor, the BOXER-6643-TGU helps meet the computing needs of embedded applications, while also offering flexibility and scalability to bring AI to industrial operations.”

Source : AAEON

