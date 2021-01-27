First Intel Iris Xe discrete graphics cards released

Intel has started shipping its very first desktop Iris Xe discrete graphics cards, previously known under the code-named “DG1”, after cosigning and partnering with two companies including ASUS. The Intel Iris Xe discrete graphics cards are targeted at mainstream users and small to medium-sized businesses and are being sold to system integrators who will offer the Iris Xe discrete graphics as part of pre-built systems, explains Intel.

“The new cards offer a compelling upgrade to existing options in the market segment. They feature three display outputs; hardware video decode and encode acceleration, including AV1 decode support; Adaptive Sync; Display HDR support and artificial intelligence capabilities thanks to DP4a deep-learning inference acceleration. The Iris Xe discrete graphics cards come with 80 execution units and 4 gigabytes of video memory.”

“Following the launch of Intel Iris Xe MAX for notebooks, Intel’s first Xe-based discrete graphics processing unit, Intel and its partners saw the opportunity to better serve the high-volume, value-desktop market with improved graphics, display and media acceleration capabilities.”

Source : Intel : Engadget : Intel Iris Xe

