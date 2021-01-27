Geeky Gadgets

First Intel Iris Xe discrete graphics cards released

Intel Iris Xe discrete graphics cardIntel has started shipping its very first desktop Iris Xe discrete graphics cards, previously known under the code-named “DG1”, after cosigning and partnering with two companies including ASUS. The Intel Iris Xe discrete graphics cards are targeted at mainstream users and small to medium-sized businesses and are being sold to system integrators who will offer the Iris Xe discrete graphics as part of pre-built systems, explains Intel.

“The new cards offer a compelling upgrade to existing options in the market segment. They feature three display outputs; hardware video decode and encode acceleration, including AV1 decode support; Adaptive Sync; Display HDR support and artificial intelligence capabilities thanks to DP4a deep-learning inference acceleration. The Iris Xe discrete graphics cards come with 80 execution units and 4 gigabytes of video memory.”

“Following the launch of Intel Iris Xe MAX for notebooks, Intel’s first Xe-based discrete graphics processing unit, Intel and its partners saw the opportunity to better serve the high-volume, value-desktop market with improved graphics, display and media acceleration capabilities.”

