Micron creates industries first 176-Layer NAND SATA SSD

Micron has this week unveiled its latest creation in the form of the industry’s first 176-Layer NAND SATA SSD specifically created for Data Center applications. The Micron 5400 SATA SSD has been built using 11th generation SATA architecture and is being marketed as the “most advanced data center SATA SSD on the market” due to Micron’s 176-layer NAND technology.

“Micron is uniquely positioned to lead the SATA market with 176-layer NAND,” said Alvaro Toledo, vice president and general manager of Data Center Storage at Micron. “This cutting-edge NAND enables long-term availability of SATA SSDs while extending a trusted architecture that speeds and simplifies customer qualifications.”

The new Micron 5400 NAND SATA SSD is now shipping from partners worldwide and is available in capacities ranging from 240GB to 7.68TB

176-Layer NAND SATA SSD

“Featuring the industry’s broadest portfolio of deployment options, the Micron 5400 allows data center operators to install new servers or upgrade existing servers while continuing to use the SATA interface. Customers can continue to get more from their SATA servers with plenty of performance to saturate typical network bandwidth.

The Micron 5400 SSD features an established, stable SATA architecture trusted by all major server OEMs. Micron has shipped nearly 20 million units built on the SATA architecture, which continues to be widely used in data centers. The 5400 SSD provides a great alternative to lower capacity 10K and 7.2K SATA HDDs. Customers can qualify the drive with ease and confidence, knowing their critical infrastructure will be supported by a leading provider of SATA SSDs.”

“Users of the Micron 5400 SSD can benefit from reduced downtime, more usable life per drive, and fewer failures than other leading SATA SSDs, thanks to its performance, reliability and endurance advantages. Its industry-leading reliability is 50% better than competing SSDs. The 5400 SSD also boasts 50% more data sheet endurance than other leading SATA SSDs in the market.

That extra endurance allows customers to extend the life of their servers, improving the return on investment and decreasing the total cost of ownership of their SATA SSD-based platforms. The 5400 SSD delivers best-in-class mixed-use write performance to enable customers to get the most out of the extra endurance.”

Source : Micron

