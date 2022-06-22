1.5TB microSD card introduced by Micron

If you are searching for an extra large microSD card for your camera, vehicle dash camera or action camera, you might be interested in the latest storage card created by Micron unveiled at this week’s Embedded World 2022 conference. The new i400-series of microSD cards are available in capacities from 64 MB to a massive 1.5 TB, the largest size microSD card storage size you can currently purchase.

The 1.5TB microSD card uses 176-layer 3D NAND storage technology for increased storage density, and has been specifically designed for video security systems enabling users to store up to 120 days on a single card. The microSD cards are also fast enough to capture 4K video and up to “eight AI events per second, such as object detection and classification like license plate or facial recognition” says Micron.

Micron says the microSD cards are capable of continuously recording video 24-hour is a day for up to 5 years and are also waterproof and shockproof and capable of functioning to temperatures as low as -25° C or as high as 85° C. For more information on the new range jump over to the official website by following the link below.

1.5TB microSD card

“Technology innovations like 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving growth in AI-enabled cameras in video security applications and data storage at the edge. Micron’s microSD card is specifically designed for handling continuous high-quality video recording and multiple AI capture events concurrently. Adopting edge storage through the microSD card can enhance video security system performance by enabling flexibility and scalability, and by reducing network bandwidth requirements and lowering the total cost of ownership.”

Source : Micron

