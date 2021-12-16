UP Squared 6000 Embedded computing platform unveiled by AAEON

AAEON has this week introduced its new UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit, designed to provide 5G connectivity, a flexible I/O loadout, and powerful computing to an impressive power-efficient platform. The kit is based on the latest Intel Atom x6000E Series, Intel Pentium, and Intel Celeron N and J Series processors, formerly referred to as Elkhart Lake.

The AAEON UP Squared 6000 offers up to 1.7x better compute performance and twice the performance for 3D graphics compared with the previous generation. Providing a great computing platform for automation, robotics, and industrial applications. UP Squared 6000 features include : Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), Time-Coordinated Computing (TCC), in-band ECC, onboard TPM 2.0, and an additional carrier board to expand the Intel Programmable Services Engine (Intel PSE).

AAEON UP Squared 6000 features

Supports industry standard 12 V power input

Delivers reliable real-time performance with Intel Time Coordinated Computing (Intel® TCC), Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), and In-Band Error Correction Code (IBECC)

Industrial I/O: serial ports + standard 40-pin on board. (programmable extra 40-pin and 2x LAN on the optional carrier board*)

Cost effective: Intel In-Band ECC* prevents data corruption without using ECC memory

Offload AI workloads with the optional UP AI Core XM 2280 vision processing unit (VPU), powered by Intel Movidius Myriad X.

Compatible with Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit

Multiple M.2 expansions to serve different purposes, such as AI acceleration, storage (M.2 2280 M key), Wi-Fi/Bluetooth (M.2 2230 E key), and 5G connectivity (M.2 3052 B Key)

100-pin docking for the optional carrier board* to provide programmable provide 40-pin HAT, CAN, 2x GbE ports, mPCIe, audio jack line, and serial ports.

1.7x better compute performance

High-speed storage via NVMe M.2 2280

Up to 4x Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) ports (1x GbE and 1x 2.5GbE ports on board; 2x GbE ports via the carrier board*)

5G connectivity up to 20 Gb/s via M.2 3052 B key

“UP Squared 6000, the newest addition to our extensive UP Squared lineup has been validated with Intel® Edge Insights for Vision Software Package (Includes Intel Distribution of OpenVINO Toolkit) which features a set of pre-integrated ingredients designed for computer vision and deep-learning inference for applications at the edge to provide seamless development experience. UP Squared 6000 is available in four different SKUs to offer scaling functionalities.

The industrial SKU comes with the Intel Atom x6425RE, which is optimized for automation, robotics, and industrial applications. It’s enabled with Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) and comes with Intel i210 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) via its 2.5Gb LAN port for reliable real-time performance. Additionally, onboard TPM 2.0 and in-band ECC ensure safe and secure networking. A carrier board may be added via a 100-pin docking connector to expand the Intel Programmable Services Engine (Intel PSE) applications.”

Source : AAEON

