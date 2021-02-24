A new mini-ITX motherboard has been released this week offering the ability to connect three displays together with dual LAN connectivity, 6 x COM ports and 8 x USB ports and taking the form of the Advantech AIMB-218 motherboard. The motherboard excepts a variety of low-power Atom, Celeron and Pentium Elkhart CPUs and is equipped with DP++, HDMI, eDP and LVDS display interfaces.

Feature of the Advantech Elkhart Lake mini-ITX motherboard :

– Supports Intel Pentium/Celeron processor N6211/J6413/J6426/x6413E

– Two 260-pin SO-DIMM up to 32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz SDRAM

– Supports, DP++ , HDMI, eDP(or LVDS)

– Supports 1x M.2 (B-Key) and 1x M.2 E-Key (or 1x PCIe), 6 COMs, 3 USB 3.2 Gen2 & 5 USB 2.0, dual LAN.

– Lower total cost of ownership with DC12V support and onboard TPM2.0 (optional) & Amplifier (optional)

– Support SUSI, WISE-DeviceOn and Edge AI Suite.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. For more details jump over to the official product page on the Advantech website.

Specifications of the Advantech AIMB-218 Elkhart Lake mini-ITX motherboard :

SoC (one or the other) – Intel Atom x6413E quad-core processor @ 1.50 GHz / 3.0 GHz (Turbo) with 16EU Intel UHD graphics; 9W TDP Intel Celeron N6211 dual-core processor @ 1.20 GHz / 3.0 GHz with 16EU Intel UHD graphics; 6.5W TDP Intel Celeron J6413 quad-core processor @ 1.80 GHz / 3.0 GHz with 16EU Intel UHD graphics; 10W TDP Intel Pentium J6426 (new part) quad-core 2.0 GHz / 3.0 GHz with 32EU Intel UHD Graphics; 10W TDP

System Memory – Dual-channel DDR4 3200 MHz SDRAM up to 32 GB per SO-DIMM

Storage – SATA III port, M.2 SSD NVMe support (See Expansion section), 256 Mbit SPI flash for BIOS

Video Output / Display Interface HDMI 1.4b DP++ 1.2 Optional LVDS or optional eDP Triple independent display support with the following configuration: DP + HDMI, DP + HDMI + eDP (optional), or DP + HDMI + LVDS(optional)

Audio – 1x Line-out by default, converts to Mic in or Line in

Connectivity Dual Gigabit Ethernet via 2x Realtek RTL8111H transceiver (no 2.5GbE) Optional WiFi/Bt via M.2 socket

USB – 3x USB 3.2 Gen2 host ports, 1x USB 2.0 host port, 4x USB 2.0 interfaces on internal header

Serial – 6x serial ports including COM1 (5V/12V selection), COM2 with support for RS-232/422/485, set by Jumper; and optional COM3~COM6 ports with support for RS-232

Expansion – M.2 E key socket for a wireless module (Type: 2230) M.2 B key socket for storage and LTE module, only support PCIe x1 signal (Type: 2242/2280) PCI Express x1 8-bit GPIO header

Misc – Watchdog Timer with system reset, PS/2 KB & MS connectors

Power Supply- 12V DC via 2.5mm DC jack or internal 4-pin power connector; Supports AT/ATX mode

Dimensions – 170 x 170 mm (mini-ITX form factor)

Temperature Range Operating 0 ~ 60 °C with 0.7m/s airflow (for D/J/L SKU) -20 ~ 70 °C with 0.7m/s airflow (for Z SKU, i.e. the Atom x6413E model) Storage – -40 ~ 85 °C



Source : CNX Software : Electronics Weekly

