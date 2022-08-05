Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G PCIe 4.0 SSD

Sabrent has this month introduced its new Rocket 4 Plus G PCIe 4.0 SSD storage making it available in capacities of 1, 2 and 4 TB offering a bandwidth of 7 GB/s+. Rocket 4 Plus G 1 TB is priced at $170, Rocket 4 Plus G 2 TB $300, Rocket 4 Plus G 4 TB $700 and Gaming Heatsink – $30.

PCIe 4.0 SSD storage

“The new Rocket 4 Plus G PCIe 4.0 SSD is ready for take-off: our state-of-the-art O2 firmware helps launch the fastest storage – on or off the planet – to unprecedented heights. Never let your personal gaming adventure be cut short or hampered by glitchy playback. This is one SSD that can keep up with whatever you throw at it. Endurance is the name of the game and it will never let you down.”

“The foundation of any operating system is its storage. The DirectStorage API is coming in hot and you need to be prepared to take advantage of it. Microsoft Windows 11 is primed to accelerate your application and game performance to deliver the smoothest user experience imaginable. Fortunately, the Rocket 4 Plus G is prepared to help make this happen.

The PCIe 4.0 SSD downright lethal 7 GB/s+ of bandwidth provided by this drive is enough to contend with any developer’s vision. Enjoy the future of open-world games without stuttering and with instant response. Enjoy high-definition multimedia or make your own, simultaneously and on just one drive. The Rocket 4 Plus G has you covered with up to 4 TB of space and limitless potential.”

Source : Sabrent

