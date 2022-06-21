Sabrent improves DDR5 memory modules by splitting 64-bit channel

Sabrent has this week announced the launch of its new high-performance 4800 SO-DIMM CL40 DDR5 memory modules, which have been improved by splitting the internal 64-bit (72-bit with ECC) channel into two independent, 32-bit channels (40-bit with ECC). The new DDR5 memory modules will be available in SODIMM-4800 MHz/CL40, SB-DDR5S-8G, SB-DDR5S-16G and SB-DDR5S-32G bills.

Improved clock speeds promise up to twice the bandwidth of DDR4, all with lower voltage for better efficiency and DDR5 memory is equipped with on-board power management to reduce motherboard cost and complexity.

Sabrent DDR5 memory

“Combined with other features, including those that allow for up to four times the module capacity with consumer DRAM, DDR5 ensures your multi-core CPU won’t be memory starved. You can pack more memory than ever into your portable machine and take it on the go. Our DDR5 comes in both DIMM and SO-DIMM form factors to help you out, whether you’re using a desktop, laptop, or other embedded device.

We meet JEDEC standards to ensure compatibility and reliability. We offer a wide range of capacities at an affordable price to make upgrading an easy choice – even the installation process is easy. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time for the newest technology to grace your machine.”

Source : Sabrent

