New Sabrent CFexpress Type B memory cards launches in 512GB and 1TB

Sabrent has launched its new CFexpress Type B memory cards this week offering capacities of both 512 GB and 1 TB and offering up to 1,700/1,500 MBps read/write; up to 1,600/400 MBps sustained together with x2 PCIe 3.0 interface, CFexpress form factor, up to 3 W power draw.

The new CFexpress Type B memory cards provide high endurance capture through LDPC, RAID ECC, end-to-end data protection, SmartRefresh, Static and dynamic wear-leveling, defect management, and over-provisioning. While offering support forTRIM, SMART, TCG OPAL/Pyrite, and upgradeable firmware.

CFexpress Type B memory cards

Features of the new Sabrent CFexpress Type B memory cards include the ability to enjoy non-stop shooting, anywhere, transfers in a blink, reliability and more.

“Don’t let slow media hold you back. From capturing once-in-a-lifetime events in your town to scenic landscapes in harsh environments across the globe, Sabrent’s CFexpress Type B Cards are designed for demanding professional use cases. Don’t let your memory card slow you down: high read and write speeds means more time shooting and less time transferring.

Good things come in small packages: more storage in a smaller space means you can carry all your creations at once. Don’t miss the perfect shot – avoid having to change memory cards mid-shoot. Our capacious options make sure there’s always more space when you need it. Adopting various advanced flash management techniques including LDPC and RAID error correction, end-to-end data protection, wear-leveling, defect management, and over-provisioning, Sabrent’s CFexpress cards are built to endure years of use to keep your content safe.

Your photographs and video are meant to capture something special and last a lifetime. Our memory cards help you achieve this through reliability, for peace of mind. Pursue your vision with one less worry.”

Source : Sabrent

