Lexar CFExpress Type B Card sets new records : read 1900 MB/s write 1700 MB/s

At the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) event this week in Las Vegas Lexar has created and launched the world’s fastest Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card DIAMOND Series and Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series. The superfast storage cards have been created to meet the needs of professional filmmakers and content creators and are backwards compatible with select XQD cameras.

The Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card DIAMOND Series offers read speeds of up to 1900 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1700 MB/s enabling creators and photographers to quickly capture smooth RAW 8K, 6K and 4K video.

“Lexar has a long history of providing industry leading memory solution for professional users and we are excited to continue this tradition with the world’s fastest Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card DIAMOND Series and Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series. These cards will dramatically help professionals speed up their workflow while providing the quality, performance and reliability they’ve come to expect from Lexar.” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.”

Lexar CFExpress Type B Card

“The cards support VPG 400 specification which guarantees a minimum sustained write speed of 400 MB/s to capture professional-quality video for compatible host devices. Designed specifically for professional video users, it also ensures that your content is captured seamlessly with no drop frames. Moreover, they are built with the rugged durability you need to capture content even in the harshest of conditions. The cards are designed to be shock and vibration-proof, and resistant to extreme temperatures. And, for added peace of mind, both cards are backed by a Lifetime Limited Warranty.”

Source : Lexar

