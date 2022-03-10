Upgrade your old HDD with the UD80 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD with 3D NAND flash

Silicon Power have launched a new PCIe 3.0 SSD this week offering storage capacities up to 2 TB with 3D NAND flash technology. Designed to provide the perfect combination of affordability and performance. The new SSD storage has been created as a replacement to your ageing SATA III hard disk drive. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“The UD80 strikes a perfect harmony between cost and performance to breathe new life into your system without burning a hole in your pocket. Designed for creators that need more than just a jolt of inspiration, the UD80 provides exceptional value and a performance boost with a PCIe Gen3x4 interface – a boost that leaves SATA III SSDs behind in the dust! The UD80 utilizes the speed capabilities of PCIe 3.0 with the efficiency of NVMe and Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology. Let your creative juices flow with rapid read and write speeds up to 3,400MB/s and 3,000MB/s, respectively. At the same time, experience seamless productivity via the higher performance and lower latency that’s achieved by NVMe 1.4 and HMB technology.”

Features of the Silicon Power UD80 NVMe SSD

– PCIe Gen 3×4 interface with read speeds up to 3,400MB/s and write speeds up to 3,000MB/s

– Supports NVMe 1.4 and Host Memory Buffer (HMB) for higher performance and lower latency

– 3D NAND technology allows for dense storage in a compact design

– Available in massive storage capacity options up to 2TB

– Supports low density parity check (LDPC) coding to ensure accuracy of data transmission and reliability of data access

– Supports SLC Caching to improve sequential read/write and random read/write performance

– Supports RAID to protect data in the case of a drive failure

– Built-in E2E data protection for enhanced data transfer integrity

– Small form factor M.2 2280 (80mm) allows for easy installation in laptops, small form factor PC systems, and some ultrabooks

“An SSD’s speed is meaningless without the ability to handle that speed reliably. The UD80 achieves improved sequential read/write and random read/write performance with support for SLC Caching. At the same time, it supports low density parity check (LDPC) coding to ensure accuracy of data transmission and reliability of data access. The UD80 supports RAID to protect data in the case of a drive failure. It’s also equipped with built-in E2E data protection for enhanced data transfer integrity. Unexpected things can happen at any moment, but the UD80 is prepared for them with your data at its utmost priority.”

Source : SP

