SCHENKER VIA 15 Pro and WORK series ultrabooks

New Ultrabooks have been unveiled by SCHENKER in the form of the VIA 15 Pro which can be powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700U, 8 GB DDR4-3200, and equipped with a 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD and a 165 Hz WQHD IPS display. Prices start from € 1,249 for the base configuration.

The SCHENKER WORK 15 and SCHENKER WORK 17 Ultrabooks are available from € 1,149 and € 1,170 respectfully and are powered by Intel’s Core i5-1250P, 8 GB DDR4-3200, a 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD and a Full HD IPS display. With plenty of options available to purchase separately if you feel like you need more power or storage.

“One of the most striking features of the SCHENKER VIA 15 Pro is a performance-enhanced AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with eight cores and 16 threads: instead of running the CPU with a TDP of 15 watts, which is common in the ultrabook sector, it can operate permanently at 35 watts in the highest performance profile (“enthusiast”) – this way, it outperforms the majority of ULV processors and achieves a multi-score of 3937 points in Cinebench R20.

The laptop’s dual-fan cooling system was adopted from the 2020 predecessor model of the VIA 15 Pro, so it is designed for less efficient CPUs from the 54 watt TDP class and therefore guarantees superior and quiet cooling. Those who require somewhat less performance may select the medium performance profile (“balanced”) for particularly quiet operation. Switching is possible in real time at the touch of a button via a keyboard shortcut.”

SCHENKER ultrabooks

“Just like the cooling system, the lightweight chassis made of AZ91D magnesium alloy (display lid, top shell) and aluminium (bottom shell) remains identical: SCHENKER’s power ultrabook weighs only 1.45 kg, measures 356.4 x 233.7 x 16.8 mm and integrates a high-capacity 91 Wh battery. The VIA 15 Pro combines these features with two SO-DIMM sockets for up to 64 GB DDR-3200 RAM in dual-channel operation and two M.2 slots with fast PCI Express 4.0 connection. Unlike conventional ultrabooks, the memory components are not soldered, meaning they are freely accessible and easily upgradable if required.”

“The SCHENKER WORK series addresses a different group of users with the two office all-rounders WORK 15 and WORK 17. The new model version M22 swaps the previous Intel Tiger Lake-H35 CPUs from the 11th Core generation for Alder Lake-P models from the 12th Core generation. Two options are available – the Core i7-1260P and the Core i5-1250P, each with four performance and eight efficiency cores and 16 threads. The upgrade provides significantly increased multi-thread computing power and therefore is sufficient for far more than simple office tasks, especially since the integrated Intel Xe graphics unit offers strong multimedia capabilities, for example supporting hardware acceleration to transcode AV1, HEVC and VP9 videos.”

Source : SCHENKER

