Neptune HX99G AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX mini PC supports 4 x 4k displays

MINISFORUM has introduced a new range of compact computers that can be equipped with AMD Ryzen 9 or 7 CPUs. The Neptune HX99G, HX80G and HX90G series of mini PCs are powered by AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and AMD Radeon RX 6600M, and have been specially designed for gamers, creators, and mini PC enthusiasts say the engineers responsible for creating the new systems.

Available as either barebones or equipped with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD, 32 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD, 32 GB around with 1 TB SSD or 64 GB around with 1 TB SSD. The mini PC systems are available throughout the United States, United Kingdom and Australia priced from $839 US.

“The AMD Radeon™ RX 6600M is a mobile graphics card based on the RDNA 2 architecture manufactured in the modern 7nm process. It features 1,792 cores and 8 GB of fast GDDR6 graphics memory. Take your gaming to the next level and get ultra-fast response times thanks to the AMD Radeon Anti-Lag and AMD Radeon Boost.”

“The Ryzen 9 AMD mini PC features two USB4 Type-C ports on HX99G allow users to set up two monitors simultaneously with a maximum resolution of 8K@60Hz. HX99G is also equipped with 2 HDMI ports. These four ports can support a maximum of four 4k@60Hz independent displays. HX99G can deliver the best-in-class visual experience with true-to-life clarity and glorious details.”

“The diagonal corners and the base of the case are covered in carbon-fiber armor, in which the armor consists of 70% carbon fiber material and 30% resin. Carbon-fiber composites are used in the case’s grille and side corners to improve strength and thermal conductivity. Such an optimized design also keeps the case smooth and classy with its excellent abrasion and corrosion resistance. You can place the HX99G vertically by using the included base to save space and improve heat dissipation.”

For more details and full specifications on the new range of AMD mini PC systems jump over to the official MINISFORUM Neptune HX99G product page by following the link below.

