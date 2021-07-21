S500 AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX mini PC soon launching

Morefine has this week unveiled a new AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX powered mini PC which will soon be available to back via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website. No information on pledges or initial pricing have been announced as yet but the powerful yet compact workstation will include 32 GB of DDR4 memory and 1TB of storage together with support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6.0 connectivity. The mini PC is being advertised as running Microsoft Windows 10 Pro operating system but support for Linux distro’s should also be viable from what has been made available regarding hardware specifications.

“Debuting in AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors, the “Zen 3” architecture is a ground-up redesign of the legendary “Zen” family. Equipped with end-to-end design enhancements, “Zen 3″ embodies AMD’s relentless focus on single-core performance, energy efficiency, and reduced latencies. It’s at the core of the best gaming processors in the world1.”

“Features of the S500+ mini PC include : 2 x M.2 2280 SATA/NVMe SSD|2.5″HDD SATA/SSD|4-core 16-thread up to 4.6GHz Frequency|32GB + 1TB SSD High-Speed Storage|And DDR4 UP TO 3200MHz,LPDDR4 UP TO4266MHZ|Support WiFi 6.0 Bluetooth5.0, 2 x USB3.2, 4 x USB2.0|Type C: Data Transfer, Power Delivery And DisplayPort4K@60HZ|2 x RJ45 LAN (1 x 2500M-RTL8125BH&1 x 1000M-RTL 8111H)|HDMI2.0 |DP1.4 |DC-IN|3.5mm Audio Jack.”

As soon more information becomes available on when the Indiegogo campaign will launch we will keep you up to speed as always. If you are interested in learning more about the S500+ AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX mini PC soon to be launching via Indiegogo, jump over to the official project page where you can register your details to be kept up-to-date on news and events and also have the chance to win a free S500+ Mini PC.

Source : Indiegogo

