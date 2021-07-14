How to rollback Windows 11 to Windows 10

If you have installed the new Windows 11 operating system on your Windows 10 laptop or desktop PC to try out the new features Microsoft has added to its latest OS. But have experienced a few bugs or issues due to the latest Windows being only available as a beta development release rather than a final version ready for worldwide rollout. This quick guide will help you rollback Windows 11 to Windows 10 re-enabling all the drivers and support you are used to before you upgraded.

It is worth noting that if you have been using Windows 11 for more than 10 days you may not be able to roll back to your old operating system is easily as demonstrated in the video below. You will still be able to rollback to Windows 10 but the process may be a little trickier and is not covered in this guide. Microsoft explains a little more :

“After you have installed the Windows 11 upgrade, there is a 10-day period where you can move back to Windows 10 while keeping files and data that you brought along with you. After the 10 days, you will need to back up your data and do a “clean install” to move back to Windows 10.”

If you haven’t yet installed the new Windows 11 operating system and would like to try it out on your current Windows 10 laptop or desktop PC you can download a copy by signing up to become a member of the Windows Insiders group. Jump over to the official Microsoft website to learn more about how you can become a Windows Insider.

Source : Microsoft : How To Do It All

