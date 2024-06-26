MINISFORUM UM890 Pro AMD Ryzen Hawk Point mini PC

MINISFORUM has announced the release of its latest product, the UM890 Pro mini PC. This innovative device is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, which uses the advanced Zen 4 architecture. Designed to cater to multitasking, gaming, and creative work, the UM890 Pro promises enhanced performance and robust connectivity.

Key Takeaways Powered by AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor with Zen 4 architecture

Cold Wave 2.2 cooling system for enhanced stability

Supports DDR5 dual-channel memory up to 96 GB

Dual M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots with up to 8 TB capacity

Integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics card

Supports HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, and USB4 display interfaces

Maximum resolution of 8K@60 Hz / 4K@144 Hz

Four-screen display capability

Available for presale with early bird discounts

AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS

The UM890 Pro is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, featuring 8 cores and 16 threads, and a maximum clock speed of 5.20 GHz. This processor is built on the Zen 4 architecture, which ensures superior performance for a variety of tasks, including multitasking, gaming, and creative work. The integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics card, with a peak frequency of 2800 MHz, delivers excellent graphics performance, making it suitable for both professional and recreational use.

One of the standout features of the UM890 Pro is its Cold Wave 2.2 cooling system. This advanced cooling technology ensures the stability of the PC, even during intensive tasks. Additionally, the UM890 Pro supports quick disassembly, making it easy to upgrade and maintain. Users can effortlessly enhance their system’s performance by upgrading the memory or storage components.

Memory and Storage Capabilities

The UM890 Pro supports DDR5 dual-channel memory, with speeds up to 5600 MHz and a maximum capacity of 96 GB. This ensures that the Mini PC can handle demanding applications and multitasking with ease. Furthermore, it features two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots, allowing for a maximum storage capacity of 8 TB. This dual SSD setup significantly boosts storage performance and system responsiveness.

The UM890 Pro mini PC is equipped with a variety of display interfaces, including HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, and USB4. These interfaces support high-definition video and audio transmission, with a maximum resolution of 8K@60 Hz or 4K@144 Hz. The rich connectivity options enable a four-screen display function, providing users with a more flexible and efficient workspace.

Pricing and Availability

The UM890 Pro is now available for presale on MINISFORUM’s official website. The pricing options are as follows:

$479.00 for the Barebone version

$649.00 for the version with 32 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD

$729.00 for the version with 64 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD

For those interested in exploring more about the UM890 Pro mini PC, there are several other areas worth investigating. The device’s support for AI-related tasks, its robust wireless connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and its comprehensive peripheral interfaces make it a versatile choice for a wide range of users. Whether for professional use, gaming, or creative work, the UM890 Pro offers a compelling combination of performance, upgradability, and connectivity.

The MINISFORUM UM890 Pro mini PC, powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, is a high-performance device designed to meet the needs of modern users. With its advanced cooling system, upgradable components, and rich connectivity options, it stands out as a versatile and powerful compact PC.



