X37 Edge RTX 3070 Intel Core i7-11800H mini PC review by ETA Prime

The X37 Edge mini PC, carefully reviewed by ETA Prime, is a compact yet mighty gaming computer that packs a punch. Designed to deliver exceptional gaming performance at 1440p resolution, this mini PC is equipped with an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU and an Intel Core i7-11800H processor. With support for up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and various configuration options, including a bare-bones version, the X37 Edge PC caters to the diverse needs of gamers.

Sleek Design and Durable Build

The X37 Edge mini PC features a sleek and modern design, available in both black and white color options. The exterior features a soft-touch coating, giving it a premium look and feel. The full aluminum middle section ensures the mini PC’s durability, making it resistant to wear and tear. The vertical design of the X37 Edge compact computer allows it to fit seamlessly on your desk, saving valuable space without compromising on performance. The package includes a stand and a 230W power supply, allowing you to set up the mini PC right out of the box.

X37 Edge mini PC

At the heart of the X37 Edge compact computer lies an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, boasting 8 cores and 16 threads, with a boost clock speed of up to 4.4 GHz. This powerful processor is complemented by the Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, which comes with 8GB of VRAM, ensuring smooth and immersive gaming experiences. The system supports up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM at 3200 MHz, allowing for efficient multitasking and optimal performance across various applications. Additionally, the X37 Edge mini PC computer features two M.2 Gen 3 SSD slots, providing ample storage options for your games, media, and files.

Intel Core i7-11800H processor with 8 cores and 16 threads

Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB VRAM for high-performance gaming

Supports up to 64GB DDR4 RAM at 3200 MHz

Two M.2 Gen 3 SSD slots for fast storage solutions

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of mini PC systems

Connectivity Options

The X37 Edge compact computer offers a comprehensive array of connectivity options, catering to the needs of modern gamers. The front panel features:

USB Type-C 3.2 port with video out

Two 3.5mm audio jacks

USB 3.0 port

On the back panel, you’ll find:

Full-size HDMI port

DisplayPort

Dual gigabit Ethernet ports

Four USB 3.0 ports

Two 3.5mm audio jacks

Additional USB Type-C port with video out

This extensive connectivity setup allows for up to four displays, making the X37 Edge PC an ideal choice for multi-monitor gaming setups.

Efficient Cooling

To ensure optimal performance during high-performance tasks, the X37 Edge PC features a well-designed cooling system. It incorporates a single fan with a four-heat-pipe setup, combining the CPU and GPU cooler for efficient heat dissipation. The system is easily accessible for upgrades, allowing you to maintain peak performance over time.

Impressive Gaming Performance

The X37 Edge compact computer truly shines when it comes to gaming performance at 1440p resolution. Benchmark tests showcase its prowess, with impressive scores of 22,800 in Fire Strike and 10,455 in Time Spy. Game tests on popular titles such as Helldivers 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Forza Horizon 5, Mortal Kombat 1, Horizon Forbidden West, and Cyberpunk 2077 demonstrate the mini PC’s ability to handle demanding AAA games with ease.

Power consumption varies depending on the task, ranging from a mere 27W at idle to 218W during intensive 1440p gaming sessions. Temperature management is crucial, with the CPU reaching a maximum of 88°C and the GPU hitting 82°C under heavy load.

It’s worth noting that the bare-bones version of the X37 Edge mini PC does not include built-in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, which may be a consideration for some users. Additionally, while the current Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU delivers excellent performance, there is a growing desire for newer options like the RTX 4060, which could offer enhanced performance and features such as frame generation.

In summary, the X37 Edge computer is a powerful and versatile gaming machine that combines compact design with high-performance hardware. Its ability to handle demanding games at 1440p resolution, coupled with its extensive connectivity options and efficient cooling system, makes it an attractive choice for gamers seeking a space-saving yet capable gaming solution.

Video & Image Credit: ETA Prime



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals