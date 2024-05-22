AtomMan X7 Ti Intel Core Ultra 9 mini PC with touchscreen

The AtomMan X7 Ti, a mini PC developed by Min Forum’s sub-brand AtomMan, packs a punch in a compact form factor. This powerful device combines an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, a built-in 4-inch touchscreen, and an array of connectivity options, making it a versatile choice for users seeking high performance in a small package.

AtomMan X7 Ti

At the heart of the AtomMan X7 Ti lies the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, boasting an impressive 16 cores and 22 threads. With a boost clock of up to 5.1 GHz, this processor enables the mini PC to handle even the most demanding tasks with ease. The system supports up to 96 GB of DDR5 RAM at 5600 MHz, providing ample memory for seamless multitasking and running resource-intensive applications. The dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots ensure fast and reliable storage, enhancing overall system responsiveness.

Even with its powerful performance, the AtomMan X7 Ti maintains a compact form factor, making it ideal for space-constrained setups. The included vertical stand allows for convenient desk placement, while the built-in camera with Windows Hello support and a privacy shutter switch adds both security and convenience. The advanced cooling system, featuring a blower-style fan and copper heat pipes, ensures efficient heat dissipation, allowing the mini PC to maintain optimal performance even under heavy loads.

Mini PC with touchscreen

Touchscreen Control and Customization

The AtomMan X7 Ti sets itself apart with its integrated 4-inch touchscreen, allowing users to monitor system performance in real-time and make adjustments on the fly. The touchscreen enables users to:

Customize performance profiles to suit specific needs, whether it’s maximum performance, balanced operation, or quieter running

Personalize themes and profiles to adapt to various usage scenarios

Monitor key performance metrics and make adjustments as needed

This level of control and customization empowers users to optimize the mini PC’s performance according to their requirements.

Connectivity Options

The AtomMan X7 Ti excels in terms of connectivity, offering a wide range of options to cater to diverse needs:

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for fast and reliable wireless connections

for fast and reliable wireless connections Multiple USB ports, including USB 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and USB 2.0, for connecting various peripherals

Dual 2.5 GB Ethernet ports for robust wired networking capabilities

Full-size DisplayPort and HDMI options for flexible display output

Oculink port for eGPU connectivity, enabling significant performance boosts with external graphics cards

These extensive connectivity options make the AtomMan X7 Ti a versatile choice for a wide range of applications and environments.

The AtomMan X7 Ti has undergone rigorous testing to ensure top-notch performance across various benchmarks and real-world scenarios. Benchmarks such as Geekbench 6, 3DMark Fire Strike, and Time Spy showcase its capabilities, while gaming tests with titles like Spider-Man Remastered, Forza Horizon 5, and Cyberpunk 2077 demonstrate its ability to handle demanding games. The eGPU compatibility, particularly with the Radeon RX 7600 MXT via Oculink, provides a significant performance boost for graphics-intensive tasks.

The AtomMan X7 Ti also features a Visual BIOS for advanced configuration, allowing users to fine-tune system settings to their preferences. Despite its powerful capabilities, the mini PC operates quietly, even under load, making it suitable for noise-sensitive environments.

