PlanetPC XR touchscreen Linux mini PC

If you are in the market for a Linux mini PC you might be interested in a new Indiegogo crowd funding campaign launched by the team at Planets Computers based in the United Kingdom. Their latest creation features a 16 LED RGB light array and integrated HD color touchscreen together with microphone and stereo speakers.

Before pledging your funds however it might be worth your while checking out the previous projects by the company which still seem to be outstanding for some even years after funding was successfully raised. If you are still interested in risking your hard earned cash more details are available over on the official Indiegogo project page by following the link below.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $670 or £569 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 13% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Planet Computers introduces the PlanetPC XR series of mini desktop computers. The XR series runs Ubuntu Linux and are based on ARM multicore processor technology. The new-look XR features a unique integrated colour touchscreen, giving access to soft keys for frequent tasks, a system monitor and controls for WiFi, Bluetooth, VPN, Network disk, audio and other system functions.”

Linux mini PC

“The XR Series is truly zero configuration, allowing anyone to become a Linux user straight out of the box.The XR2 performance range features an 8-core superfast ARM processor coupled with a Mali-G610 GPU and a 6TOPS NPU to give extraordinary performance. The XR1 value range is based on a 4-core ARM processor.”

With the assumption that the PlanetPC XR crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the PlanetPC XR Linux mini PC project observe the promotional video below.

“Powered by ARM multicore processor technology, the zero-configuration XR Series, allows anyone – from professionals, developers to gamers and content creators – to become a Linux user straight out of the box. It is like no other Linux experience, no more searching for drivers, compiling or configuring obscure parameters.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Linux mini PC, jump over to the official PlanetPC XR crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





