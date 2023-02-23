12.3″ portable touchscreen display from $129

If you are searching for a small 12.3 inch HD portable touchscreen display you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign that is currently underway for the strangely named DomyFan. Providing spec ratio of 16:7 the resolution of 1920 x 860 pixels together with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The touchscreen supports 10 point control and this screen offers a 172° viewing angle is equipped with dual speakers. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $129 or £107 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“DomyFan has a full HD resolution of 1920*860P@60HZ, providing a first-class picture and full color display. The resolutions will also never be obsolete and you can enjoy watching FHD movies as much as you want. It is perfect for enjoying the wonderful world of images, videos, pictures and movies. The 16:7 design allows you to enjoy any game you want, as almost all games are designed to fit this aspect ratio. Most people use a 16:7 monitor, so the DomyFan product with a 16:7 aspect ratio is a more appropriate choice for a great gaming experience.”

Portable touchscreen display

“The 12.3” touch screen gives you a fully immersive gaming experience. The touch screen allows for easy and convenient control of the device, enhancing the overall gaming experience. DomyFan not only has a clear display, but it has an adaptive resolution of 640*480-1920*860P to provide a clear view and good contrast for easy viewing. You can also adjust the volume, brightness, and other settings to calibrate to your comfort level according to your needs. This feature allows you to enjoy the best possible display quality for your device.”

With the assumption that the DomyFan crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the DomyFan portable touchscreen display project play the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the portable touchscreen display, jump over to the official DomyFan crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals