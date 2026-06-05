Sony’s June 2026 PS5 State of Play Has PlayStation Fans Divided

Sony’s June 2, 2026, PS5 State of Play event sparked a mix of excitement and debate, as highlighted by RGT 85. The showcase delivered standout moments, such as the reveal of Wolverine, which impressed with its cinematic storytelling and intense combat and Rayman Origins Retold, a nostalgic reimagining of the classic platformer. However, the event also faced criticism for its reliance on established franchises and a perceived lack of variety, leaving some fans questioning Sony’s creative direction. This breakdown examines the balance between the event’s high points and its missed opportunities, offering a closer look at what worked and what fell short.

Dive into key takeaways from the event, including how Marvel Tokon is shaping up as a potential multiplayer favorite with its dynamic combat mechanics and why Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis could reignite interest in the franchise. Explore the broader lineup of titles, from the atmospheric horror of Silent Hill Shattered Memories to the prehistoric survival adventure of The Lost Wild. By the end of this overview, you’ll gain insight into the event’s diverse offerings and the areas where Sony might need to evolve to meet fan expectations.

Major Highlights: Familiar Franchises Take Center Stage

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The PS5 State of Play event on June 2, 2026, featured major announcements, including Wolverine, Marvel Tokon, Rayman Origins Retold, and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, showcasing Sony’s focus on visually stunning and engaging experiences.

Exciting new titles like Stuntman Hollywood, Until Dawn 2, and a God of War spin-off were revealed, alongside a diverse lineup of games such as The Lost Wild, Kimuri, and Silent Hill Shattered Memories.

PlayStation Plus expanded its library with classic games like Gitaroo Man, Psi-Ops, and Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams, emphasizing Sony’s commitment to preserving gaming history.

Criticism arose over the event’s reliance on established franchises and lack of bold, innovative projects, with fans expressing disappointment over the absence of dormant IPs like Sly Cooper and Twisted Metal.

While the showcase delivered excitement with its high-profile titles, it was seen as a safe and uneven event, highlighting the need for greater variety and innovation in Sony’s future offerings.

The event opened with a strong lineup of games that leaned heavily on Sony’s established franchises. Among the most anticipated was Wolverine, which captivated audiences with a gameplay trailer showcasing intense combat, cinematic storytelling and stunning visuals. This title is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of 2026, promising to deliver a gritty and immersive experience.

Another standout was Marvel Tokon, a vibrant fighting game that pits iconic Marvel characters like Carnage and Green Goblin against each other. Its fast-paced action, colorful design and dynamic combat mechanics struck a chord with superhero fans, making it a potential favorite for multiplayer enthusiasts.

For fans of nostalgia, Rayman Origins Retold reimagined the beloved platformer with updated visuals, 3D levels and fresh content. Announced as a budget-friendly release, this remake aims to appeal to both longtime fans and newcomers, offering a modern twist on a classic adventure.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis emerged as another major highlight. This ground-up remake of the original Tomb Raider promises a deeper story, expansive environments and modernized gameplay mechanics. With a release date set for February 12, 2027, it’s poised to reignite interest in the franchise and introduce Lara Croft’s iconic adventures to a new generation of players.

Other notable reveals included Stuntman Hollywood, a Universal Studios-licensed game featuring iconic vehicles like the DeLorean and Knight Rider car and Until Dawn 2, a sequel set in a tropical horror-mystery setting. Slated for release in 2027, Until Dawn 2 aims to build on the success of its predecessor with a fresh narrative and new gameplay elements. Additionally, a God of War spin-off Laufey focusing on Faye’s journey in Valhalla teased fans, though no release date was provided, leaving much to anticipate.

Other Announcements: A Broad Range of Titles

Beyond the headlining titles, the showcase introduced a variety of intriguing games that catered to diverse gaming preferences. These included:

The Lost Wild : A dinosaur survival game that immerses players in a prehistoric world, set for release in 2027.

: A dinosaur survival game that immerses players in a prehistoric world, set for release in 2027. Kimuri : A Japanese Yo-kai hunting experience with co-op gameplay, also scheduled for 2027.

: A Japanese Yo-kai hunting experience with co-op gameplay, also scheduled for 2027. Dune Awakening : A base-building survival game set in the Dune universe, launching on September 22, 2026.

: A base-building survival game set in the Dune universe, launching on September 22, 2026. Silent Hill Shattered Memories : A new installment reminiscent of the original, arriving on September 24, 2026, promising psychological horror and atmospheric storytelling.

: A new installment reminiscent of the original, arriving on September 24, 2026, promising psychological horror and atmospheric storytelling. Dynasty Warriors 3 Remaster : A refreshed version of the classic hack-and-slash game, releasing on October 1, 2026.

: A refreshed version of the classic hack-and-slash game, releasing on October 1, 2026. No Rest for the Wicked : A brutal soulslike RPG with challenging combat and dark themes, set for October 2026.

: A brutal soulslike RPG with challenging combat and dark themes, set for October 2026. Ace Combat : The next entry in the aerial combat series, launching on October 2, 2026, with enhanced visuals and new gameplay features.

: The next entry in the aerial combat series, launching on October 2, 2026, with enhanced visuals and new gameplay features. Ill: A grotesque survival horror game scheduled for 2027, promising a chilling and visceral experience.

This diverse lineup demonstrated Sony’s efforts to cater to fans of survival games, horror and action-packed adventures, making sure there was something for nearly every type of gamer.

Browse through more resources below from our in-depth content covering more areas on PS5.

PlayStation Plus Updates: Reviving Classic Titles

Sony continued its commitment to preserving gaming history by expanding its PlayStation Plus library with a selection of beloved classics. Upcoming additions include:

Gitaroo Man (June 2026): A rhythm-based cult classic that delivers a unique and engaging musical experience.

(June 2026): A rhythm-based cult classic that delivers a unique and engaging musical experience. Psi-Ops (July 2026): A third-person action game blending psychic powers with tactical combat.

(July 2026): A third-person action game blending psychic powers with tactical combat. Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams (August 2026): A fan-favorite action-adventure game that combines samurai combat with supernatural elements.

These updates offer fans an opportunity to revisit iconic titles while introducing new players to some of the most memorable games from past generations, further enriching the PlayStation Plus experience.

Criticisms: Limited Variety and Innovation

Despite its strengths, the State of Play faced notable criticism for its reliance on established franchises and lack of bold, innovative projects. While titles like Wolverine and the God of War Laufey spin-off generated excitement, the absence of dormant favorites such as Sly Cooper, SOCOM, Twisted Metal, and Resistance left some fans disappointed. This lack of variety in first-party IPs highlighted a missed opportunity to diversify Sony’s portfolio and appeal to a broader audience.

Additionally, the event leaned heavily on extended gameplay segments. While these provided valuable insights into upcoming games, they consumed significant time, leaving less room for fresh announcements or surprises. The absence of new projects or experimental titles further fueled concerns about Sony’s creative direction and its willingness to take risks in an increasingly competitive gaming landscape.

Overall Impression: A Safe Yet Uneven Showcase

The PS5 State of Play delivered a mix of excitement and frustration. Titles like Wolverine, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, and Until Dawn 2 demonstrated Sony’s ability to create compelling and visually stunning experiences. However, the event’s heavy reliance on familiar franchises and the lack of variety in first-party offerings left some fans yearning for more. As Sony moves forward, there is hope that future showcases will embrace a broader range of experiences and place a stronger emphasis on innovation, making sure the PlayStation brand remains synonymous with creativity and excellence in gaming.

Media Credit: RGT 85



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