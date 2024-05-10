GMKtec N97 Windows 11 Mini PC with 4K Dual HDMI

In the market for a mini PC that delivers reliable performance without breaking the bank? Look no further than the GMKtec N97 Mini Windows 11 PC. Priced at around $150, this compact device is designed to handle everyday computing tasks, light gaming, and media consumption with ease. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro, is powered by an Intel n97 processor, and supports dual HDMI for 4K video output. The GMKtec N97 tiny computer packs a punch with its impressive features:

Windows 11 Pro provides a modern and secure computing experience. Processor: The Intel n97 CPU with four cores ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance up to 3.6 GHz.

The Intel n97 CPU with four cores ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance up to 3.6 GHz. Graphics: UHD graphics support dual 4K displays, perfect for high-resolution visuals in work and play.

UHD graphics support dual 4K displays, perfect for high-resolution visuals in work and play. Memory: 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM enables swift access to frequently used files and applications.

12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM enables swift access to frequently used files and applications. Storage: A 2242 m.2 SSD offers fast storage options, expandable up to 2 TB for ample space.

A 2242 m.2 SSD offers fast storage options, expandable up to 2 TB for ample space. Connectivity: Dual HDMI ports, USB 3.2, a Micro SD slot, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 5 capabilities (with an upgrade option for Wi-Fi 6) keep you connected.

The GMKtec N97mini PC excels in everyday activities such as web browsing, document editing, and streaming 4K content. It also handles light gaming, including older and indie titles, with ease. Benchmark tests confirm that both the CPU and GPU deliver competitive performance for its class, making it a reliable and valuable choice at this price point.

One of the most striking features of the GMKtec N97 is its ultra-compact design. Measuring just 1.4 inches by 1.4 inches, it fits comfortably in the palm of your hand or slips easily into a small bag, making it incredibly portable. The built-in fan efficiently manages cooling, operating quietly to keep the device cool without disruptive noise.

Energy Efficiency

The GMKtec N97 Mini PC stands out for its low power consumption, peaking at just 19 watts during intensive tasks. This energy efficiency not only reduces its environmental impact but also contributes to lower electricity costs over time. However, it is important to note that this mini PC is not suitable for high-end gaming or professional content creation, which require more robust specifications.

For those seeking a portable, energy-efficient, and cost-effective mini PC, the GMKtec N97 Windows 11 PC is an excellent choice. It adeptly handles a variety of everyday computing tasks, light gaming, and media viewing, making it ideal for setting up a home office, studying, or serving as a secondary PC.

