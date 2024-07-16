Miniproca AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Mini PC with integrated flip up display

Meet the Miniproca Mini PC, an all-in-one solution designed to transform your computing experience. This compact yet mighty device is engineered to provide you with the ultimate convenience and performance, ensuring that you can stay productive and entertained no matter where you are.

Miniproca Mini PC

Early bird backing offers are now available for the unique project from roughly $699 or £540 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the established retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The Miniproca Mini PC comes with a built-in 7″ multi-touch screen that can be adjusted from 0 to 90 degrees, making it incredibly versatile. Whether you need a secondary screen for multitasking or a primary display for on-the-go computing, this mini PC has you covered. The 4K 120Hz high-definition clarity ensures that everything you see is crisp and vibrant, making it perfect for both professional and personal use. Imagine editing photos or videos with such clarity, or enjoying your favorite movies and games in stunning detail.

Compact PC Workstation

Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 9 6900HX CPU and AMD Radeon RX 680M graphics card, the Miniproca Mini PC delivers top-notch performance. Whether you’re crunching numbers, editing videos, or playing the latest games, this mini PC can handle it all. With customizable RAM options ranging from 8GB to 32GB and high-speed PCIe 4.0 SSD storage options from 512GB to 2TB, you can tailor the device to meet your specific needs. This means you can opt for more RAM if you’re into heavy multitasking or choose a larger SSD if you need ample storage for your files and applications.

Stay connected with multiple ports for external devices and support for up to three display connections. The Miniproca Mini PC also features WiFi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring fast and reliable wireless connectivity. This advanced connectivity allows you to connect to the internet at blazing speeds, transfer files quickly, and connect to various peripherals without any hassle. Whether you’re working from a coffee shop or streaming a movie at home, you can count on a stable and fast connection.

If the Miniproca campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2024. To learn more about the Miniproca mini PC with flip up display project review the promotional video below.

Despite its powerful specs, the Miniproca Mini PC is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry around. It fits comfortably into a backpack or handbag, so you can take your work or entertainment with you wherever you go. Imagine the convenience of having a full-fledged computer that you can easily transport, allowing you to work on presentations during your commute or enjoy gaming sessions during your travels.

Worried about overheating? The Miniproca Mini PC comes equipped with an efficient cooling system that includes a high-speed silent fan and ventilation holes for optimal heat dissipation. This ensures that your device runs smoothly even during intensive tasks. Whether you’re rendering a high-resolution video or playing a graphics-intensive game, you can be confident that your mini PC will stay cool and perform at its best.

From office tasks to gaming and creative projects, the Miniproca Mini PC is designed to enhance your productivity and multitasking capabilities. Its customizable RAM and storage options, along with DIY expansion possibilities, make it a versatile tool for various computing needs. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a creative enthusiast, this mini PC can adapt to your requirements, providing you with the flexibility and power you need to excel in your endeavors.

The Miniproca Mini PC combines powerful performance with portability, making it a versatile tool for various computing needs. Whether you’re looking for a reliable device for work, a powerful machine for gaming, or a versatile tool for creative projects, the Miniproca Mini PC has you covered. Its advanced features and customizable options ensure that you can tailor it to your specific needs, making it an indispensable companion for your digital life.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and build specifications for the mini PC with flip up display, jump over to the official Miniproca crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



