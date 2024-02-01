AMD Ryzen 7 8700G iGPU performance tested

The world of computing is constantly advancing, and AMD is stepping up with its latest offering, the Ryzen 7 8700G. This processor is a powerhouse, especially for those who want to enjoy high-quality gaming at 1080p without the extra cost and space of a separate graphics card. It’s a significant development for anyone looking to build a small yet powerful PC.

At the heart of the Ryzen 7 8700G’s performance is the RDNA 3i GPU, which delivers impressive graphics capabilities. With a price tag of $329, it’s an attractive option for a wide range of users, from gamers to professionals working on multimedia tasks.

This processor is not just about graphics; it also boasts eight cores and 16 threads, making it a step up from previous models. It runs at a base clock speed of 4.2 GHz and can boost up to 4.1 GHz, which means it can handle demanding applications with ease. The Ryzen 7 8700G is also equipped with AMD Ryzen AI, offering up to 16 TOPs of AI performance, and the Radeon 780m iGPU, featuring 12 compute units at 2900 MHz.

Ryzen 7 8700G iGPU

Another highlight of the 8700G is its compatibility with DDR5 5200+ RAM, which allows for quicker and more efficient data processing. Our testing setup included a Gigabyte X670 motherboard, Kingston Fury M.2 SSD, Cooler Master power supply, and an ID Cooling Frost Flow cooler, all of which contributed to the processor’s solid and dependable performance.

Benchmark tests have shown that the Ryzen 7 8700G can handle different RAM speeds with ease, proving its versatility and power. For those thinking about future upgrades, this processor has great potential. Adding a discrete GPU down the line could even take its performance to the next level. AMD’s Ryzen 7 8700G is a also anything about testaments to the company’s innovation to innovation and high performance. Whether you’re a serious gamer, a creative professional, or just someone who demands the best from their PC, the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G is designed to meet and exceed your needs.



