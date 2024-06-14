ORION1 Pro AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS mini PC

The ORION1 Pro mini PC, powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS, is a compact and powerful device that delivers exceptional performance for both gaming and demanding tasks. This mini PC supports up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and features RDNA 3 graphics, making it a versatile machine suitable for a wide range of applications. With its comprehensive I/O setup, innovative cooling system, and the option to pair it with a booster GPU dock, the ORION1 Pro mini PC is a compelling choice for users seeking a high-performance, space-saving computer.

ORION1 Pro mini PC

Specifications: PROCESSOR: RYZEN 9 7940HS (Mega & Pro models)

CLOCK: 4.0GHz BASE, 5.2GHz BOOST

TDP: 45W – 65W – Runs over 90 watts out of the box.

out of the box. CORES / THREADS: 8 cores / 16 Threads

GRAPHICS: AMD Radeon 780M 2800MHz RDNA3 iGPU

RAM: LPDDR5 Dual-Channel SODIMM

COOLING SYSTEM: Vapor Chamber

STORAGE: 1 TB SSD PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280

NUMBER OF M.2 SLOTS: 2x (1 unused)

CONNECTIVITY: 2.5Gbps LAN, WiFi6E 2.4Gbps, BT5.2

PORTS: USB 3.2 x2; USB 2 x2; USB 4(15w) x2

SUPPORTED OSes: Windows and Linux

POWER SUPPLY: DC19V/140W (US/EU/UK/AUSSIE/JAPAN Plug types)

The heart of the ORION1 Pro is the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, which features 8 cores and 16 threads. This powerful CPU has a base clock of 3.8 GHz and can boost up to an impressive 5.1 GHz, ensuring smooth and responsive performance even during intensive tasks. The integrated RDNA 3 graphics, specifically the Radeon 780M, can reach speeds of up to 2700 MHz, providing excellent graphics performance for gaming and other visually demanding applications.

To complement the powerful processor, the ORION1 Pro PC supports up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, clocked at a swift 5600 MHz. This ample memory capacity allows for seamless multitasking and efficient handling of memory-intensive applications. Additionally, the device features dual M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slots, allowing users to install fast and spacious storage solutions for quick boot times, rapid application loading, and efficient data transfer speeds.

Robust Design and Efficient Cooling

The ORION1 Pro PC is housed in a durable, full metal chassis that not only enhances its longevity but also adds to its premium look and feel. The device is available in a variety of colors, allowing users to choose a style that best complements their setup. One of the standout features of this mini PC is its advanced cooling system, which incorporates a vapor chamber. This innovative cooling solution ensures efficient heat dissipation, maintaining optimal performance even under heavy workloads and preventing thermal throttling.

Full metal chassis for durability and aesthetic appeal

Vapor chamber cooling system for efficient heat dissipation

Multiple color options to suit individual preferences

Extensive Connectivity Options

Despite its compact size, the ORION1 Pro compact PC offers a comprehensive array of connectivity options. The front panel features a convenient 3.5mm audio jack, a versatile USB 4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports for high-speed peripherals, and a USB 2.0 port for compatibility with older devices. On the back, users will find an additional USB 4 port, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs for connecting multiple displays, two more USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and dual 2.5 GB Ethernet ports for fast and reliable wired networking. This extensive I/O setup allows for the connection of up to four displays, making the ORION1 Pro mini PC an excellent choice for productivity-focused users and multi-monitor enthusiasts.

In addition to its wired connectivity, the ORION1 Pro computer is equipped with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring fast and stable wireless connections for peripherals and network access. The device comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro, providing users with a modern, secure, and feature-rich operating system right out of the box. Furthermore, the ORION1 Pro mini PC’s design allows for easy internal access, making RAM and storage upgrades a straightforward process for users who wish to expand their system’s capabilities in the future.

Enhanced Gaming with Booster GPU Dock

For users who demand even greater gaming performance, the ORION1 Pro compact PC can be paired with a dedicated booster GPU dock. This external graphics solution is powered by the Radeon RX 7600 MXT and connects to the mini PC via a high-bandwidth USB 4 (40 Gbps) connection. The booster GPU dock not only enhances the device’s gaming capabilities but also provides additional HDMI and USB ports, as well as support for an extra M.2 SSD for expanded storage.

The impact of the booster GPU dock on gaming performance is evident in benchmark results. In 3DMark Time Spy, the ORION1 Pro computer achieves a score of 3,351 with its integrated GPU, which is already impressive for a compact device. However, when paired with the booster GPU dock, the score skyrockets to an impressive 9,957, showcasing the significant performance gains made possible by the external graphics solution.

Booster GPU dock powered by Radeon RX 7600 MXT

Connects via high-bandwidth USB 4 (40 Gbps)

Provides additional HDMI and USB ports, and support for an extra M.2 SSD

Impressive Benchmarks and Gaming Performance

The ORION1 Pro mini PC delivers remarkable performance in various benchmarks, highlighting its capabilities as a compact powerhouse. In Geekbench 6, a popular CPU performance benchmark, the device achieves a single-core score of 2623 and a multi-core score of 12,730, demonstrating its strong single-threaded and multi-threaded performance.

When it comes to gaming, the ORION1 Pro mini PC does not disappoint. In demanding titles such as Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, Hell Divers 2, Fallout 4, and Cyberpunk 2077, the device delivers smooth and enjoyable gameplay experiences. The combination of the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, RDNA 3 graphics, and ample RAM ensures that the ORION1 Pro mini PC can handle even the most graphically intensive games with ease.

Efficient Cooling and Power Management

One of the key challenges in designing a high-performance mini PC is ensuring effective cooling and power management. The ORION1 Pro mini PC addresses this challenge with its advanced cooling system, which features a vapor chamber. This innovative cooling solution efficiently dissipates heat, allowing the device to maintain optimal performance even during prolonged gaming sessions or resource-intensive tasks.

During testing, the ORION1 Pro mini PC demonstrated excellent thermal management, with a maximum observed temperature of 84°C at a 64W TDP (Thermal Design Power). This indicates that the cooling system is more than capable of handling the heat generated by the powerful components, ensuring stable and consistent performance without the risk of thermal throttling.

The ORION1 Pro mini PC is a versatile and powerful compact computer that excels in both gaming and high-performance tasks. Its combination of a robust AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, RDNA 3 graphics, ample DDR5 RAM support, and fast storage options make it a compelling choice for users seeking a space-saving, yet highly capable machine.

With its extensive connectivity options, including USB 4, HDMI, DisplayPort, and Ethernet ports, as well as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, the ORION1 Pro mini PC is well-equipped to handle a wide range of peripherals and networking needs. The option to pair the device with a booster GPU dock further enhances its gaming capabilities, allowing users to enjoy even the most demanding titles with impressive performance.

The ORION1 Pro mini PC’s robust metal chassis, efficient cooling system, and easy internal access for upgrades make it a reliable and future-proof investment. Whether you are a gamer, content creator, or professional in need of a high-performance workstation, the ORION1 Pro mini PC offers a compelling solution that delivers impressive results in a compact and stylish package.

Video & Image Credit: ETA Prime



