Minisforum EliteMini AI370 AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Mini PC

The EliteMini AI370, recently launched by Minisforum, is a mini PC that promises to redefine the standards of compact computing. With its powerful AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, this device is designed to cater to the needs of gamers, creators, and tech enthusiasts who demand high performance in a small package. The EliteMini AI370 is not just about power; it also features a sleek design that makes it a perfect fit for any environment.

Points of Interest : Features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with 12 cores and 24 threads.

Includes the world’s leading neural processing unit (NPU) with 50 AI TOPS performance.

Uses AMD XDNA2 architecture for enhanced power efficiency and AI performance.

Compact 5-inch design crafted from premium, durable plastic.

Equipped with AMD Radeon 890M integrated graphics for a superior gaming experience.

Offers 32 GB of 7500 MHz memory for seamless multitasking.

Includes a fast NVMe SSD with up to 4 TB of PCIe storage.

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor

At the heart of the EliteMini AI370 is the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. This advanced chip features 12 cores and 24 threads, providing the power needed for demanding gaming and creative applications. The processor is designed to balance high performance with energy efficiency, making it an ideal choice for users who need a powerful yet efficient computing solution. Integrated AI enhancements further optimize workflows and daily tasks, offering a seamless user experience.

One of the standout features of the EliteMini AI370 is its neural processing unit (NPU), which is touted as the world’s leading NPU with 50 AI TOPS performance. Using the AMD XDNA2 architecture, this NPU achieves twice the power efficiency and five times the AI performance compared to previous models. This sets a new benchmark for intelligent computing, allowing users to experience enhanced AI capabilities in a compact form factor.

Design and Aesthetics

The EliteMini AI370 is not just about raw power; it also features a beautifully crafted design. Made from premium, durable plastic, its sleek 5-inch form factor makes it a perfect fit for any environment, whether professional or leisure. The exquisite details and eye-catching aesthetics ensure it stands out, while its compact size makes it incredibly portable. This combination of form and function makes the EliteMini AI370 an attractive option for users who value both performance and design.

Gaming and Graphics Performance

Equipped with AMD Radeon 890M integrated graphics, the EliteMini AI370 offers a 3A gaming experience with 60+ frames per second (FPS) and a 30% performance boost. This ensures that gamers can enjoy smooth and immersive gameplay, even in demanding titles. The device also includes 32 GB of lightning-fast 7500 MHz memory, typically found in high-end workstations, allowing seamless multitasking and an unparalleled user experience.

Storage and Speed

Further enhancing its performance, the EliteMini AI370 includes an agile NVMe SSD for incredibly fast load times. This ensures that games and applications spring to life instantly, providing users with a responsive and efficient computing experience. With up to 4 TB of PCIe storage, users can easily expand their gaming library and enjoy uninterrupted gaming adventures wherever they go.

The EliteMini AI370's features may also appeal to users looking for efficient solutions in AI computing, compact design, and high-performance graphics. Whether for professional use or leisure, the EliteMini AI370 offers a versatile and powerful computing solution. For more information on full specifications jump over to the official product page on the Minisforum webiste.



