Minisforum UN1265 Intel Core i7 PC

MinisForum has unveiled the UN 1265 mini PC from their Venus series. This powerful machine, equipped with a robust Intel i712 650h CPU, boasts 10 cores and 16 threads, making it a formidable contender in the realm of mini PCs. The UN 1265 is not a one-size-fits-all device. It offers a range of configurations to suit the needs of every user. For the tech-savvy, there’s the Bare Bones option, allowing them to customize their machine with their own RAM and storage. For those seeking a ready-to-use solution, the Intel i7 PC fully equipped version comes with up to 32GB of pre-installed RAM and a one terabyte m.2 SSD.

New Minisforum UN1265

The Intel Core i7 PC is designed with user convenience in mind. It supports a 2.5-inch drive and features user-upgradeable SSD, dual Channel RAM, and a Wi-Fi Bluetooth card. The front panel is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack and two full-size USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, while the back panel houses a power input, USB type-c, HDMI port, 2.5 gigabit Ethernet, display port, and two full-size USB 2.0 ports.

Adding a touch of personal flair, the Mini PC is available in a choice of body colors, including a sleek silver and a captivating magical blue. The package is complete with a six-foot HDMI cable, a Vasa mount with hardware, and a 120-watt power supply.

Intel i7 PC

The desktop mini PC’s performance is impressive, with six performance cores reaching up to 4.7 gigahertz and four efficiency cores up to 3.5. It supports up to 64 gigabytes of ddr4 at 3200 megahertz in dual channel, has a single pcie 4.0 nvme SSD, and can add a 2.5-inch Drive.

Out of the box, the Intel i7 PC comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and runs Windows 11. It performs admirably with older games and emulation, but may struggle with newer AAA games due to its 64 execution units. The mini PC is energy efficient, with a TDP of 45 watts, which can be adjusted from the BIOS. Its power consumption is a mere 11 watts at idle, 57 watts while gaming, and a maximum of 68 watts.

While the Intel Core i7 PC does not support Thunderbolt 3 or Thunderbolt 4, it is possible to add an e-gpu using the pcie 4.0 m.2 slot for an oculink adapter. This makes the Mini PC a versatile device, suitable for everyday work, office tasks, and school work, but also capable of handling some emulation and older games.

Low-noise fan

The UN1265 is expertly crafted to integrate flawlessly with a low-noise fan, which effectively disperses heat to maintain optimal operating temperatures for your computer. This quiet fan ensures that the tranquility of your environment remains undisturbed, facilitating relaxation as well as focus on tasks at hand.

This innovative cooling solution features a single heat pipe design, which rapidly conducts heat away from key components. Consequently, your computer remains cool and performs at its best, regardless of the demand created by high-intensity applications like gaming or professional workload.

Single heat pipe cooling system

The assurance of a cool, efficient and distraction-free experience makes the UN1265 an ideal choice for both professional endeavors and leisure activities. Whether you are crunching numbers for work or battling enemies in a virtual world, this single heat pipe cooling system guarantees a seamless and trouble-free experience.

In addition to its strong performance, the UN1265 comes in a compact design with a total volume of just 0.9L. Its dimensions are 129.6 mm x 127.8 mm x 54.3 mm making it compact enough to fit in the smallest of spaces. Compared to the footprint of conventional desktop computers, this space-saving design occupies remarkably little desktop real estate.

What’s more, the compact and lightweight design makes the UN1265 highly portable. Whether you are working from home, heading to the office, or travelling, it can be conveniently carried along. This unparalleled blend of robust performance, quiet operation, and portability makes the UN1265 the perfect companion for modern computing needs.

The new Minisforum UN1265 Intel Core i7 PC is a compact powerhouse, offering a blend of performance, versatility, and customization that sets it apart in the world of mini PCs. For more information specifications jump over to the official product page.

Source: ETA Prime



