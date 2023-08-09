Xulu Ryzen 7 compact desktop PC from $299

The XULU XR1 series is making waves as a line of budget-friendly, compact desktop PCs powered by AMD Ryzen. These mini marvels are designed to handle heavy workloads, all while fitting snugly in the palm of your hand. The era of cumbersome Ryzen 7 PC desktop is over, replaced by the power and convenience of these compact devices.

The XULU XR1 series caters to a wide range of needs and budgets. Whether it’s for office use, gaming, education, programming, photo and video editing, 3D modeling, 4K video viewing, or industrial applications, the XR1 is up to the task. Despite its small size, this little powerhouse is a total performer, capable of handling everything from office productivity tasks to demanding video editing and gaming.

First-come, first-served early bird pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $299 or £236 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the list price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“When it comes to getting the job done, having the more options to connect different peripherals to plug in to your computer is a must. Around the back you will find the barrel-connector power socket, along with 7 input/output ports, plus 4 ports in front for easy access. Want to go wireless? The XULU XR1 has full wireless connectivity so you don’t have to reach for cables when you don’t have to. We also added stereo microphones in front for Skype and other messenger calls, video-conferencing, and for speaking out commands to Windows’ Cortana.”

One of the standout features of the XR1 is its portability. Its small form factor allows users to easily carry it around, making it possible to take your computer with you wherever you go. This is a significant departure from the traditional desktop PC, which is typically confined to a single location.

But what about upgrades? The XULU XR1 has you covered. The design of the XR1 allows for easy upgrades to storage and memory, making it a smart long-term investment. Unlike other mini PCs, which often lock you into the manufacturer’s storage configurations, the XR1 gives you the freedom to upgrade at your own pace.

“Although WIFI 6 is already incredibly fast, WIFI 6e takes it a step further by “extending” (thus, the E at the end) what Wi-Fi 6 can do to the 6 GHz band. WIFI 6E extends the capability so transmission and reception becomes faster, with more bandwith, and with less latency. Communication using computers go beyond keyboards and mice. Voice calls, voice messaging, video conferencing, even yelling out commands to Cortana on Windows, all need a microphone for these functionalities to work, so we added not one, but two microphones which can be utilized for stereoscopic applications/recording, among other things. “

The XR1 also offers the fastest storage option on the market: NVME. This technology offers faster read and write speeds than the older SATA, as it uses PCIe lanes to transfer data. This means you can enjoy faster, more efficient performance from your XR1.

If and when the Xulu campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Xulu Ryzen 7 PC project inspect the promotional video below.

When it comes to memory, the XR1 offers flexibility. It has two RAM slots, allowing you to choose whether to use just one stick of RAM or take advantage of dual-channel mode. This mode, which is activated when two RAM sticks of the same frequency and capacity are installed, allows the processor to get more work done in significantly less time.

“Other companies just want to do away with this port. We think it is still relevant in today’s requirements, so we placed one readily available for you right out front! Plug in speakers, or a wired headset for voice calls when you need to have as close to zero-latency as possible versus a wireless setup. Get relevant real-time information at a glance. View the processor status, temperature, fan speed, time, and many others using the front OLED status display without having to open system programs or switch views on your screen.”

The XULU XR1 series is a game-changer in the world of compact desktop PCs. With its high performance, upgradeability, and portability, it’s a smart choice for anyone in need of a powerful, versatile computing solution.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the Ryzen 7 PC, jump over to the official Xulu crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals