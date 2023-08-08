Use Zoom Clips asynchronous video communication when scheduling video calls is difficult

If you have trouble trying to schedule video meeting times with colleagues and friends you might be interested in asynchronous video tools. Zoom, a household name in the realm of virtual communication, has created its own version of an asynchronous video service in the form of the newly launched tool, Zoom Clips.

Zoom Clips, a groundbreaking tool currently under global public beta, is all set to dramatically change our modes of communication. The new platform, provides the option to create, modify, and disseminate high-quality shorter duration videos, is a game-changer both within and beyond organizational boundaries.

Zoom asynchronous video

It empowers users to record, edit, and share high-quality short videos both within and outside their organizations. This tool is not just about sharing information; it’s about adding a personal touch to collaboration, sharing detailed project updates, and demonstrating crucial information without the need for a live meeting.

One of the standout features of Zoom Clips is its dedicated content library. This is a space where users can manage their clips, share them, rename them, download them, or even delete them. It’s a one-stop-shop for all things related to your clips.

But the functionality doesn’t stop there. Zoom Clips also allows users to search for specific clips based on title or tags. This means that sharing content with others is a breeze. Those with access can view, comment, or react to the clips, fostering a sense of community and collaboration.

Zoom Clips

Zoom Clips also offers users the ability to track video metrics, such as completion rate. This feature provides valuable insights into how their content is being received, allowing for continuous improvement and refinement. Accessing Zoom Clips is straightforward. Users can launch the product from three different places, record what they want, edit their clips, and share them with their target audience. It’s a seamless process designed with the user in mind.

There are a few ways you can get started with Zoom Clips. You can access Zoom Clips and launch the product from three different places:

The Zoom desktop app

The Zoom web portal

The Mac menu bar or Windows system tray

Zoom Clips is part of the Zoom One bundle, integrating asynchronous video into Zoom’s existing suite of meetings, chat, phone, and whiteboard solutions. This tool is included for all Zoom One customers, including those on the Zoom One Basic plan.

Keep it simple by recording just you, just your screen, or both

Create targeted content by selecting the screen you want to record, or record your entire desktop

Add a unique touch with a virtual background and keep it professional with noise suppression and video quality options

When scheduling video calls is difficult

At its core, Zoom Clips aims to redefine the way information is shared. It affords users with a unique opportunity – to infuse a distinct personal touch while collaborating with their peers. The sharing of information becomes more than just a one-way dissemination process. Through this tool, an entirely new avenue of personal and intimate interaction opens up, boosting team morale and cohesion simultaneously.

Change the clip name and add a description

Add tags to make finding it easier later on

Trim unwanted sections from the clip to get a pristine final product

But the application of Zoom Clips goes beyond simple collaboration. It can be a highly effective tool for sharing detailed updates on projects. With shorter videos, team members can clearly articulate their progress, roadblocks, or future plans in a way that is far more engaging than traditional written reports. The use of visual storytelling can potentially result in improved engagement and better understanding amongst the team, making project management more efficient and streamlined.

Share the clip via email from the web portal

Copy the link for a quick plug and play

Control who can view your clip by adjusting the settings. You can toggle sharing settings to give access to anyone with the link, anyone in your organization, or only invited users

Moreover, Zoom Clips helps to communicate crucial information without the need for scheduling a live meeting. This flexibility is particularly handy in today’s hybrid and flexible work environments, where coordinating time zones and schedules can pose significant challenges. With Zoom Clips, it becomes easier to share vital updates or convey critical details to multiple stakeholders at their convenience, thus ensuring everyone is on the same page without the constraints of real-time interaction.

In essence, Zoom Clips aims to enhance collaboration, simplify project updates, and facilitate vital information sharing with a personal touch that could redefine the way we perceive and handle digital communication. This tool presents an exciting glimpse into the future of online interaction, making it more efficient, flexible and personable for users across the globe.

Source: Zoom



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals