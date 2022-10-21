Minisforum EliteMini UM590 & 690 Ryzen 9 mini PC systems

Minisforum has introduced a pair of new compact desktop Computer systems this week in the form of the EliteMini UM590 and EliteMini UM690 both of which come powered by a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor or Ryzen 9 6900HX respectively supported by Radeon graphics. The slightly higher specification UM690 is also the first mini PC in the world to be equipped with a USB 4 port.

Connections on the new Minisforum UM590 mini PC include, RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port ×1, USB Type-A ×4 (USB3.2 Gen2 ×2,USB2.0 ×2), USB 3.2 Type-C ×1 (support DP1.4,4K@60Hz), USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ×1 (Data Only, In Front), HDMI ×2, Clear CMOS ×1, DMIC ×1 and 3.5 mm Audio Jack ×1.

“The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX is a processor based on the Cezanne generation. It is based on the Zen 3 micro architecture. Zen 3 brings higher instructions per clock, lower latency and improved efficiency over Zen 2 processors. The Ryzen 9 5900HX packs 8 high performing cores with 16 threads, offering great headroom in both gaming and productivity applications. The Ryzen 9 5900HX reaches a max boost clock of up to 4.6 GHz, churning out maximum power whenever needed. The chip is manufactured on the modern 7 nm TSMC process.”

Source : Minisforum



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals