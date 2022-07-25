Minisforum UM580 Ryzen 7 5800H mini PC

Minisforum has launched a new compact computer this week in the form of the UM580 Ryzen 7 5800H mini PC which measures just 12.8 cm x 12.6cm x 4.65 cm in size and is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor supported by Radeon Graphics. The UM580 offers an upgraded version to the previously launched UM560 mini PC offering a more powerful CPU and a more robust heatsink.

Connectivity on the mini PC include : RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port ×1, USB Type-A ×4(USB3.2 Gen2 ×2 ,USB2.0 ×2), USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ×1(support PD3.0/DP1.4/DATA *not support USB2.0 ,In Back), USB 3.2 Type-C ×1(support DP1.4,4K@60Hz), USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ×1(Data Only, In Front), Clear CMOS ×1, DMIC ×1, 3.5mm Audio Jack ×1 and HDMI (4k@60Hz) x2.

Ryzen 7 5800H mini PC Pricing

The MINISFORUM UM580 features a price of $439 US for the barebone kit, $499 US for the 8 GB + 256 GB kit, $519 US for the 16 GB + 256 GB kit, $549 US for the 16 GB + 512 GB kit and $599 US for the 32 GB + 512 GB kit.

“The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H is a high-performance octa-core processor of the Cezanne product family. It is originally designed for gaming laptops. But now Minisforum finds a way to put it in the UM580 mini PC. It is 8 cores, and 16 threads. Its base clock is 3.2GHz and can be boosted up to 4.4GHz. It has 16MB of L3 cache and 35W of TDP.

The computer body is only 12.8cm long, 12.66cm wide, and 4.65cm tall. It supports totally up to 64Gb of DDR4 dual channel memory. It has one M.2 2280 PCIe slot and one 2.5-inch SATA HDD slot for storage expansion (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s). Four monitors can be connected at the same time using 2xHDMI ports and 2xUSB-C ports. If customers buy it with 256Gb of storage or 512Gb of storage, it will come pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro.”

Source : TPU : Minisforum : wccftech

