AMD Computex 2022 Keynote features Ryzen 7000 and more

If you would like to catch up on all the latest technology and news from AMD you will be pleased to know the company has made available the AMD Computex 2022 Keynote on YouTube for your viewing pleasure. During which AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su’s takes you through the developments and future technology you can expect to see AMD creating in the form of the look at the upcoming Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors with the new “Zen 4” architecture.

Ryzen 7000 & Zen 4

In addition to new “Zen 4” compute dies, the Ryzen 7000 series features an all-new 6nm I/O die. The new I/O die includes AMD RDNA 2-based graphics engine, a new low-power architecture adopted from AMD Ryzen mobile processors, support for the latest memory and connectivity technologies like DDR5 and PCI Express 5.0, and support for up to 4 displays.

The new AMD Socket AM5 platform provides advanced connectivity for our most demanding enthusiasts and features a 1718-pin LGA design with support for up to 170W TDP processors, dual-channel DDR5 memory, and new SVI3 power infrastructure for leading all-core performance with our Ryzen 7000 Series processors. AMD Socket AM5 features the most PCIe 5.0 lanes in the industry with up to 24 lanes, making it our fastest, largest, and most expansive desktop platform with support for the next-generation and beyond class of storage and graphics cards.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors: Built on the new 5nm “Zen 4” architecture, the new processors will double the amount of L2 cache per core and >15 percent uplift in single-thread performance resulting in an incredible PC experience. The processors will also feature a new 6nm I/O die, which includes AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based light duty graphics and support for DDR5 and PCI Express 5.0.

Built on the new 5nm “Zen 4” architecture, the new processors will double the amount of L2 cache per core and >15 percent uplift in single-thread performance resulting in an incredible PC experience. The processors will also feature a new 6nm I/O die, which includes AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based light duty graphics and support for DDR5 and PCI Express 5.0. AMD Socket AM5 Platform: Built for the Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors, the all-new-LGA Socket AM5 platform will work to bring more features to desktop computing. AM5 motherboards will be available in three different tiers with differentiated features: AMD X670 Extreme, AMD X670 and AMD B650.

Built for the Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors, the all-new-LGA Socket AM5 platform will work to bring more features to desktop computing. AM5 motherboards will be available in three different tiers with differentiated features: AMD X670 Extreme, AMD X670 and AMD B650. “Mendocino” Processors: Featuring “Zen 2” cores and RDNA 2 architecture-based graphics, the newest Ryzen Mobile processors are expected to deliver a great combination of performance and value, with the first systems available from OEM partners in Q4 2022.

Featuring “Zen 2” cores and RDNA 2 architecture-based graphics, the newest Ryzen Mobile processors are expected to deliver a great combination of performance and value, with the first systems available from OEM partners in Q4 2022. AMD SmartAccess Storage: The newest addition to the smart technology family, AMD SmartAccess Storage helps to reduce game load times and accelerate texture streaming.

The newest addition to the smart technology family, AMD SmartAccess Storage helps to reduce game load times and accelerate texture streaming. New AMD Advantage System: Corsair is launching its first-ever laptop designed for gamers and streamers, exclusively with AMD Advantage.

“At Computex 2022 we highlighted growing adoption of AMD in ultrathin, gaming and commercial notebooks from the leading PC providers based on the leadership performance and battery life of our Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors,” said Dr. Su. “With our upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors, we will bring even more leadership to the desktop market with our next-generation 5nm ‘Zen 4’ architecture and provide an unparalleled, high-performance computing experience for gamers and creators. Watch AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su’s keynote at Computex 2022 as she shares the company’s vision to advance the PC experience through next generation mobile and desktop PC innovations.”

Source : AMD

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals